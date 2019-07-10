Last Day! Save Over $300 on These Stuart Weitzman Wedge Sandals





Independence Day 2019 may be over, but that doesn’t mean the celebrations — or sales — need to be over too. Some of our favorite brands have extended the party, and Stuart Weitzman is seriously doing it best. With one day left to grab an extra 20% off sale styles, the savings we’re seeing are so insane that we can hardly believe they’re real!

The Stuart Weitzman Gloria Wedge Sandal is one summer staple shoe that stuck out to Us immediately. This gorgeous shoe originally retailed at over $400, but with this sale, we can save over $300 on it. That’s an absolutely insane amount of savings! We’d be crazy to miss out on this deal, so let’s hurry before it’s too late!

See it: Get the Gloria Wedge Sandal (originally $425) now just $119 with code SWFOURTH at Stuart Weitzman! Extra savings end July 10, 2019.

Shoppers say this “beautifully-made shoe” is “simple but elegant,” AKA just the “usual” for Stuart Weitzman. No big deal or anything. Except, you know, the super huge deal we’re about to get on these Gloria wedges!

These shoes have an open, rounded toe with a wide vamp that tapers toward the middle at the base of the toes, forming an “intricate knot detail” that really steals the show. If we take a look back at the heel, we’ll find slim ankle straps that we can adjust to fit perfectly! We love that these are thin, because they really help the knot detail shine and stand out!

This sandal has a 2.6-inch wrapped wedge, matching the material and color of the upper and footbed. We have two choices in material: Nappa leather or suede. The insole and sole, however, are both a smooth leather. The outsole isn’t too smooth though, so don’t worry if you have two left feet. It has grooves for traction to keep us on our feet!

These made-in-Spain wedges are still available in two colors. First is the Platino Gold, a Nappa leather shoe with a glimmering metallic shine. Gold is like an upgraded neutral, so these shoes will go with anything, but instead of fading into the background, they’ll take center stage!

The other available color is Black, which is actually a sleek suede shoe. Soft and sophisticated, this wedge can dress up any outfit and act as the perfect companion to any formal piece!

Stuart Weitzman recommends that we pair these shoes with “relaxed, calf-grazing dresses” or with “a tailored pantsuit” to add a “feminine flair.” Those are only starting points, though. Take these babies out for a spin with a draping jumpsuit or with high-waisted, flowy shorts and a tucked-in cami! Or how about a little black dress? We’re picturing it now — if only we had a camera to capture and show off the mind-moment!

These Gloria wedges fit true to size and width, though we can always adjust them slightly with the ankle strap to get that custom-made fit and feel. A practically custom-made, top designer shoe for over $300 off? Are we dreaming? If we are, please just make sure to turn off the lights, cover us up with a blanket and keep the noise down so we don’t wake up too soon!

