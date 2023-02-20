Roots: Gone! Save 25% on This Touch-Up Powder With Instant Results

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

For about two weeks after we get our hair bleached or dyed at the salon, we’re in hair heaven. Not only are our locks soft and falling perfectly in place, but our color looks natural and fresh. But then, one day, we look in the mirror and there they are. Our roots! They’re starting to grow back in, and while we knew they were coming back, it doesn’t hurt any less when they do make their dreaded appearance.

So, what are our options? Go get our hair done every two weeks and spend our whole paycheck on hair maintenance? Just let our roots show and feel miserable? Wear a hat every day? How about none of the above? This root touch-up powder is easily the best option — especially now that you can grab it on sale with code Rootspray25 for a limited time!

$36.00 Save 25% off with code Rootspray25

This Style Edit touch-up powder is great for concealing dark roots, light roots or greys with just a swipe. You may also love it for concealing thinning hair/hair loss, or even for helping to make a wig look more natural. It comes in 10 different shades, so you shouldn’t have much of an issue finding the brunette, red or blonde hue that best fits you.

You especially don’t have to worry about that ultra-precise shade match as this powder is made with advanced color-adaptive pigments and unique binding agents to adhere to hair fibers and self-adjust to suit your hair color!

This root powder, made for all hair types and textures, is even rain, sweat and wind-resistant, and it’s designed so it won’t rub off or stain your clothes. How do you get it out? Just wash your hair with shampoo!

$36.00 Save 25% off with code Rootspray25

This root touch-up powder comes with a unique sponge applicator for natural, targeted application. Just apply to clean, dry hair, sweeping a small amount over the roots. On the go? Use the mirror in the cap to see what you’re doing!

If you’re super conscious about ingredients in all of your beauty products, you’ll be happy to find no parabens, silicone or harsh sulfates in this ethically-sourced powder. You’ll also love the lack of sticky residue — just because!

You can buy this root powder as a single or in a pack of two, three or four so you don’t run out. Prefer a touch-up spray instead? Try this pick from the brand instead. Still 25% off with the same code, Rootspray25!

$36.00 Save 25% off with code Rootspray25

Looking for something else? Shop more from Style Edit here and explore other root touch-up products here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!