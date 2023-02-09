Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s no better feeling than walking out of the salon with your hair freshly colored and styled, looking exactly the way you wish it would look every day. We try to avoid washing it as much as possible to maintain our new color, but unfortunately, after a couple of weeks, abstaining from a wash isn’t going to do anything about the encroaching grey roots.

Getting your hair done is expensive and time-consuming — most people aren’t going to book another appointment the moment their roots start to show. But we still need to visit more often than we’d like, because our roots are just messing with everything. We need a way to extend that freshly-dyed hair look, and we don’t mean putting on a hat!

$34.00 Get 25% off with code Rootspray25

With our code, Rootspray25, the Style Edit Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray is 25% off! With so many reviews and high ratings, it’s clear from the get-go this product is worth your attention. Designed to work in just seconds, it’s a quick and easy way to temporarily touch up your roots from home!

This spray isn’t going to be the same as something you’d find at a costume store. It’s made to be waterproof and sweatproof, and it won’t feel chalky or sticky. No need to worry about it flaking or rubbing off either. It should stay in place until your next shampoo — and it feels so natural. It even looks real, thanks to the color-adaptive pigments designed to adhere to hair fibers and self-adjust. It will blend in beautifully!

$34.00 Get 25% off with code Rootspray25

This cruelty-free touch-up spray is designed for all hair types and textures, and it comes in multiple shades of blonde and brunette, plus black and red. It’s for beginners too. No assistants needed! Just cover your shoulders with a towel — though the long, flat fan nozzle concentrates the spray to help you avoid making any messes!

Shake up the bottle and spray it down your part from a few inches away to target roots. A little goes a long way — remember, this takes just seconds! Once you’ve covered up all of the greys, comb through your hair or tousle it with your fingers and wait one minute or so until it’s dry. Done!

$34.00 Get 25% off with code Rootspray25

Looking for something else? Shop more from Style Edit here and explore other root touch-up products here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!