We’re the first to admit our love-hate relationship with handbags. They’re either too big or too small and rarely do we ever select the right one for the right occasion. The laundry list of issues seems never-ending when it comes to handbags and the struggle couldn’t be more real.

If we could, we’d go entirely bag-free and carry our wallet instead. After all, we really need a credit card, lipstick, keys and our cell phones. Rather than stuffing our must-haves deep in our pants pockets, we can opt for a bag so small it feels like we’re bag-less. Sounds perfect, right?

The Nordstrom Leather Clutch (originally $99) now available for $60 at Nordstrom!

The Nordstrom Leather Clutch is the ideal solution for shoppers who want convenience. It’s so amazing that we want to give it a five-star rating. Oh, wait, Nordstrom reviewers already did!

The leather clutch is a basic, but that doesn’t make it boring. For shoppers looking for a piece that provides a minimalistic feel, this is it!

The streamlined silhouette and minimal detailing are absolutely fantastic. Its glazed leather quite literally shines on the clutch. We will not only look like a star carrying this clutch, but we’ll also shine like one too! Can we say just say ah-ma-zing!

Even more amazing? The design which includes a magnetic snap-flap closure on the exterior for security. But it also adds convenience without having the hassle of endless zippers and snaps. When we need something inside, the top flap of the clutch folds over and is sealed shut with magnets.

Even better? The interior wall pocket includes six card slots, which make it possible for us to ditch those bulky wallets but still have necessities on hand, but not in hand. Talk about the epitome of #winning!

The optional drop-in chain strap gives such versatility to the clutch. Want to go hands-free? Add the chain strap and let it hang from shoulders! Not a fan? Totally fine! Remove (or tuck in) the chain and carry the clutch. The options are endless and make it feel like this bag is more like a two-for-one.

As if this leather clutch wasn’t already amazing, the two shades available are the cherry on top! Available in either Burgundy Royale or Grey Bark, shoppers cannot (and will not) go wrong when selecting either shade.

We absolutely cannot stop lusting over the Burgundy Royale shade! We’d describe it best as a burnt red hue, which seems to have been mixed with brown to create this ravishing, rich red. It would be so perfect in the fall and winter months, but could also easily transition into the cooler months.

We can’t help but automatically think about pairing this shade with all-black ensembles that would be perfect fall or winter. We’re thinking leather pants, a chunky knit cardigan and a black tee underneath. Add a suede black stiletto to keep it sweet, or edge it up with a pair of chunky booties. How fabulous!

Even more fabulous? The second shade, which is the most perfect nude called Grey Barke.

The leather clutch in Grey Barke is anything but basic. Truthfully we can’t help but understand why it’s called grey since it’s more of a beige or even a diluted taupe. Regardless of the name, it is just as equally amazing!

We can’t help but think of this a true all-season bag since the styling options are endless. It would be fabulous during the spring and summer months with high-waisted denim-cutoffs, a white tee and nude duster cardigan. Add a pair of strappy sandals for hotter nights, or switch to over-the-knee boots for colder weather! We’d recommend attaching the chain for a pop of gold! How lovely!

Even lovelier? Transitioning this bag into the fall and winter months. This clutch will pair perfectly with a cream oversized turtleneck, denim jeans and short neutral booties. This soft and subtle style will be anything but basic!

W can understand why reviewers deeply love this stunning clutch. Reviewers cannot stop raving about how it is the perfect bag and is even more perfect in size! Other reviewers point out just how simple and functional it can be transitioning from day-to-night while some even noted just how smart it is to gift this clutch!

One mother purchased the clutch (in burgundy royale!) for her daughter’s birthday, and without a doubt won mother-of-the-year! The reviewer said her daughter was ecstatic about how versatile the clutch is, highlighting the removable chain. We couldn’t agree more!

