These Stylish Pants Are Nearly 85% Off at Revolve





We’re always looking to change up our style and be on top of all the latest trends and fashions. With every new season comes a new wardrobe and essential pieces that we need in our closets, and we love keeping our clothing lineup as up-to-date as possible.

The problem is that we don’t want to break the bank when updating our style, which is why here at Shop With Us, we hunt down the absolute best deals on pretty much everything that you need in your life. And we found a pair of trendy pants at Revolve that are on sale right now — and it’s a deal that’s too good to pass up!

See it: Get the Tularosa Avion Pants (originally $148) on sale starting at just $24 on Revolve right now!

These Avion Pants from Tularosa are the perfect pair to buy if you’re looking to make a trendy statement. And right now you can add these pants to your closet for as low as $24! With a deal this amazing, why wouldn’t you order a pair?

These utility-style pants come in two colors: army green and an army camo print. While the solid green color is more versatile and probably goes with more of what’s already in your closet, the camo print is definitely a great item if you’re looking to make a bold statement.

The pants are made out of a breathable cotton material that’s definitely comfortable to wear. They feature a wide leg that flares out dramatically at the bottom of the pantleg and hit just at the top of the ankle, giving them a cropped look.

Tularosa is known for the vintage-inspired design of their clothing, and that’s definitely what you get with these pants. They look like something that you’d find at the army supply store, but more refined and fashion-forward.

Though these pants flare out at the bottom, they are designed to have a more fitted look at the hips that show off your curves. The back of these pants features two button-closure flap pockets that are a nice and flattering detail. There are two pockets on the front of these pants as well, and they’re cut high and button right at the waist to further create a vintage look and feel.

There are a ton of ways to style these utility pants. If you want to make them work for the office, you can throw these pants on with a basic black tank and a pair of mules for a trendy, fun look. You can make the same outfit work for a night out by trading the mules in for a pair of strappy heels and adding a statement necklace for some extra pop.

These pants are amazing, and with the discount are an incredible value! So, when we see an item that’s on sale for this good a deal, we’re always the first ones to throw them in our carts!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



