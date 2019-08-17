



We love moto jackets as much as the next shopper — well, maybe even more — but because they’re such a popular wardrobe staple, it can be a little difficult to stand out while wearing one. We didn’t get all dressed up for nothing!

Instead of overcompensating with accessories we don’t need, this is a problem that can be easily solved. We just need a new moto jacket — but not just any moto jacket! It needs to be an outfit-maker and a risk-taker (but without any risk actually involved)!

The Bagatelle Suede Belted Biker Jacket is sleek, edgy and downright pretty, but we don’t need to visit a specialty boutique in Europe to pick one up for ourselves. It’s available right on Amazon, and in 10 totally unique colors starting under $70!

See it: Get the Bagatelle Women’s Suede Belted Biker Jacket starting at just $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2019, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are so in love with this 100% suede jacket, saying that the “quality is great” and the colors are just “gorgeous.” One said it had just the right amount of warmth to wear “all year round in California,” while another admitted to being “tempted to buy it in other colors because it is that fantastic.” And why not? Outerwear is almost always a part of our daily ensemble, after all!

While the suede shell of this jacket is made of 100% leather, we’ll also find that the soft lining in the torso is 100% cotton. If we were to spell luxury, we’d spell it B-A-G-A-T-E-L-L-E. This moto jacket has a slim fit to accentuate our shape, but not a tight one. This way we can keep things comfortable, and if we’re layering, we don’t have to worry about things riding up underneath!

See it: Get the Bagatelle Women’s Suede Belted Biker Jacket starting at just $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2019, but are subject to change.

This biker jacket hits toward the top of the hip for a lightly cropped fit, with a belt running just above the hem that we can buckle or leave loose. This belt weaves into the jacket in the back, disappearing like magic! In the front, we’ll find an asymmetrical zip closure, as well as three zip pockets on the bodice, in true moto style. There are also exposed zippers on the lower third of the long sleeves!

Adding even more edge is the button hardware on the notched collar, matching the many zippers. This hardware color varies between shiny silver-tone and bold black depending on which jacket we choose.

Speaking of colors, this Bagatelle jacket comes in almost every color of the rainbow. There are three shades of red, as well as two shades of brown. There’s also a great neutral called Sandstone and more of a golden shade called Marigold. If we’re looking for more light and bright shades, Lilac, Cobalt and Dusty Blue could really spark joy for us!

Having at least one color for every season is the dream, and Bagatelle is making dreams come true with this jacket starting under $70, so let’s get shopping!

See it: Get the Bagatelle Women’s Suede Belted Biker Jacket starting at just $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 17, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from Bagatelle here and other leather and faux leather jackets available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!