This Romantic, Under-$70 Dress Is Every Lace Lover’s Dream





We are so in love with lace. It’s the most timeless type of fabric and works for so many different types of pieces. It’s beautiful, it’s elegant and it makes us feel like angels on Earth. Our only problem with it is that we don’t own enough of it!

Luckily, that’s a problem we can remedy. Just because we love lace doesn’t mean we’re not going to be picky though. We only want the real deal. Let’s say we’re looking for a new lace dress, because, obviously we are. Some might be scratchy or super low quality, or the pattern of the lace might not fit our vision at all. And that’s okay! We’ll be glad we held off once we see ourselves in this dress!

See it: Get the superdown Shannan Minidress for just $66 at Revolve!

Reviewers are calling this superdown Shannan dress “gorgeous,” “super pretty and classy.” We can see all of that straight away, but knowing that it holds up to our high standards in real life is a huge relief. They’re also commenting on the “great quality” of the construction and materials and how much they love its “stretchy” fabric! Just because we’re wearing a chic minidress doesn’t mean we suddenly hate comfort, after all!

This dress is fully lined, with a guipure lace fabric draping over a light cream backdrop to create just a hint of contrast. Guipure is a French word meaning “tape,” and guipure lace is made of embroidered motifs held together by large stitches. In this case, we have a beautiful floral design with a super vintage feel, which works perfectly with the modern design of the silhouette!

This dress is strapless, but technically, there are sleeves! Just above the elbow, we’ll find a delicate lace cap sleeve gently wrapping our arm like a tiny wing. This detail is everything and takes this dress from pretty to perfect. Another thing we’re loving is the skinny V cutout at the chest, which is wired so it will maintain its shape! This means we won’t have to worry about either side of the V flopping down, or both sides!

This minidress has a hidden back zip closure and a hem that hits at the upper thigh, with a little bit of lace hanging past the lining to show glimpses and hints of skin between the petals. The semi-sheer effect it creates is just so charming, and we love how it complements the sleeves!

If we have our engagement shoot, bridal shower or bachelorette party coming up, this dress is going to be our number one choice. Since it’s white and covered in lace, it has that bridal feel to it, but because it’s short and playful, it won’t look like we’re overdoing it for the occasion. We could even use it for a reception dress if our ceremony dress is too long or restrictive!

Of course, white lace doesn’t need to be solely reserved for wedding-related occasions. Try pairing this dress with a colorful pair of heels or even flat sandals for a fun night out! There’s also plenty of room for accessorizing with necklaces, long earrings and layered bracelets. Feel free to dress it down a little, too. A pair of white sneakers and a denim jacket draped over our shoulders would be a look more than worthy of a snapshot! Smile!

