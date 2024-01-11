Get Radiant Skin With This Best-Selling Limited Edition Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re finding yourself having issues with dull or ruddy skin, a new serum may be the answer. A new step in your skincare routine could be just what you need to change things up a bit and put a little spring back in your skin.

Even though it’s limited edition, you don’t have to run out to a specialized boutique to pick some up. You can just grab it over at Nordstrom right now!

Get the Sulwhasoo Lunar New Year First Care Activating Serum for just $140 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Sulwhasoo Lunar New Year First Care Activating Serum isn’t just any serum; it’s a special edition that comes in a beautiful bottle celebrating the Lunar New Year, complete with an elegant, reimagined dragon design. It’s like a piece of art for your vanity, and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

It brightens, adds radiance, and gives your skin that translucent, youthful glow. Imagine looking in the mirror and seeing your skin but better – more hydrated, with fewer visible wrinkles, and just overall healthier. This serum also strengthens your skin’s natural moisture barrier, so it’s not just about a temporary fix. It’s about making your skin stronger and more balanced in the long run.

And it’s not just fancy marketing – there’s research to back it up. A study with 32 women showed some pretty impressive results over 8 weeks. We’re talking about a noticeable increase in skin radiance, hydration, and elasticity. That means skin that not only looks better but feels more supple and bouncy.

Using it is a mini ritual in itself. You warm up a couple of pumps in your hands – this already starts to release its earthy, soothing scent. Then you cup your hands over your face, take a deep breath, and let the stress of the day melt away.

Next, you gently apply the serum in circular motions, pressing it into your skin – cheeks, forehead, eyes, chin. Finish by wrapping your face with your hands. It’s like a little moment of zen and skincare all in one.

