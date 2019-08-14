End of Summer Steal: This ‘Whimsical’ Maxi Cover-Up Is Now Under $25





The best part about end-of-summer sales? They usually take place way before summer actually ends! We still have plenty of time left to wear our dresses, swimsuits and cover-ups, but now we can do it for half the price!

We literally mean half the price, too, because this gorgeous, flowy cover-up is 50% off. We plan to wear this piece way past August and September, so the value of this deal just keeps on climbing higher and higher!

See it: Get the Raviya Crepe Sleeveless Maxidress Cover-Up (originally $48) for just $24 at Macy’s! Sale ends September 16, 2019.

Shoppers are calling this Raviya cover-up “the most beautiful dress ever,” and note that it brings cover-ups up to a new level. One said it was “fabulous” while another called it “sophisticated and simple, yet very chic.” Doesn’t sound like the typical oversized tee we’d normally go with — and thank goodness for that! One shopper called the material “light and whimsical,” which sounds just perfect for when we’re taking in the breeze at the beach!

This dress has a pull-over, maxi silhouette, its hem hitting down at our ankle, covering up our legs from the harsh rays of the sun without constricting them or causing us to overheat. A little too long? No problem. Just take a simple hair tie or maybe a cute and colorful scrunchie and tie the fabric up around the knee to let more air in and keep the dress dry as we’re stepping along the shoreline!

Even if our Raviya cover-up does happen to get a little wet from an unexpectedly powerful wave crashing or even a drink spill, our day won’t be ruined! It’s unlined and breathable, lightweight enough to dry quickly and easily so we won’t have to deal with extra water weight or freeze the entire car ride home!

This dress has a scoop neckline and over-the-shoulder, adjustable spaghetti straps that lead to a stunning open back with a crochet trim. This accent is just lovely, but we’ll find our favorite feature of the dress down near the hips: slit pockets! Pants aren’t the only pieces of clothing that need pockets. Cover-ups and pockets were made to go together! They’re great for collecting pretty shells and rocks or keeping our phone in if our hands are full with towels, snacks, and sunscreen!

This dress is currently available in black, an ever-flattering shade that can never be replaced. Black is the old black, the new black and the forever black, and that’s that. Shoppers say to size down for the most flattering fit, too, since this dress is super loose and relaxed!

We can and should obviously wear this dress over a swimsuit at the shore or beach, but we really don’t need to limit ourselves. Remember, we plan on wearing this dress way into fall and picking it right back up again on the first day of spring. Know what? We bet we could make it work during winter too when layered over a turtleneck with booties on our feet! Yeah, we’re making that happen.

For now, though, we’re grabbing this dress, our favorite sandals, a straw hat, and our biggest tote bag and heading to the beach until it closes for the summer!

