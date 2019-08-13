Over 3,000 Reviewers Are Losing It Over This No. 1 Bestselling Monokini





We would love to be more excited about our upcoming vacation, but there’s one major thing holding us back. We can deal with the stresses of traveling, finding accommodations and planning out an itinerary — that’s all to be expected. What’s really bugging Us is finding a swimsuit to pack that will actually have us feeling confident enough to enjoy ourselves!

Any swimsuit that makes us want to cover up isn’t worth our time. But what if every single one we try on leaves us feeling that way? We get it. Swimsuit shopping isn’t as simple as it sounds. It’s honestly exhausting, frustrating and often completely draining. Often, but not always! This top-rated one-piece is the exception to the rule, and what a beautiful one it is!

See it: Get the Tempt Me One-Piece High-Neck Ruched Monokini starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 12, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Tempt Me monokini is the number one bestseller at Amazon, leaving over 3,000 reviewers (so far) absolutely dazzled by how incredible they look and feel in it. Even those who thought they just weren’t meant to wear one-pieces were happily mistaken when they saw how flattering this one was!

This suit is surprising a lot of people in a lot of ways. Many didn’t think a piece with actual coverage could look so good, and others were pleased to see how unexpectedly classy the mesh details were. They say not to hesitate to pick up one of these monokinis for ourselves, feeling so excited for their next cruise or trip to the beach!

This swimsuit has a high neckline with an easy-to-use, hook closure at the back of the neck, but it won’t keep us so covered up that we might as well be in a turtleneck. It has a gorgeous sheer mesh panel plunging down the center of the chest, showing just enough skin for a hint of added charm. Just below is a cute knot detail!

The rest of the chest has an integrated push-up bra with padding for shaping, support, and coverage where we need it. The back of this swimsuit has a similar effect as the front, but is completely open in the middle with mesh panels at the sides!

This one-piece is made of a smooth, soft and stretchy material and has a ruched torso that we’re obsessed with. It helps to accentuate our curves in all of the best ways, no matter which color or print we choose. Did we mention this Tempt Me swimsuit is available in nearly 30 colors and prints?

Whether we’re looking for a solid black, pink floral, tropical-inspired or romantic red design, we’ll find one that suits our fancy. Every last version is perfect for floating in the pool or soaking up the sun on the back patio! We’ll be doing a lot more of that from now on, considering how we’ll actually own a swimsuit that we’ll want to wear — and show off!

