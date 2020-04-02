Relieve Back Pain While Working From Home With This Heating Pad

Working from home is definitely a major adjustment, especially if you’re used to a standard office environment. Of course, it is a plus that we can take quick breaks to relax and get everything on the to-do list sorted from the comfort of a couch.

Due to tiny studio apartments or other compact living situations, some of Us may even be working from our beds. The only drawback of these seemingly plush desk alternatives? Prolonged sitting on soft surfaces can do a number on our posture — leading to instant back pain. If you’re in need of help to relieve that, Amazon reviewers say you should give this heating pad from Sunbeam a try!

Get the Sunbeam Heating Pad Back Wrap with Adjustable Strap (originally $35) on sale with free shipping for just $31, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 6, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

This handy product wraps around your lower back and heats up to help soothe the area, which is where we are prone to feel the worst aches and pains. It reaches up to the middle of the back as well so that the entire region is taken care of. As we know, adding heat to any strained areas on the body is clinically proven to help relieve muscle aches and pains. Heat relieves muscle stress and helps with blood circulation, which we all need if we’re posted in one place for hours on end. This pad could be your ticket to a more relaxing work life at home!

Get the Sunbeam Heating Pad Back Wrap with Adjustable Strap (originally $35) on sale with free shipping for just $31, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 6, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Options are essential, and the pad has four different heat settings so that you can adjust it to your liking. It also has an automatic 2-hour shut off feature, so that if you happen to doze off while this wrap is on, there won’t be an issue with discomfort or overheating on your skin. The cord is is 9 feet in length so that you can wear it within reach of your nearest outlet or power strip. Lastly, this heating pad is made from a super soft, micro-mink fabric that feels great against the body if you want to place it underneath a loose sweatshirt (which we’re all wearing anyway!). Comfy and convenient — what’s not to love?

See it: Get the Sunbeam Heating Pad Back Wrap with Adjustable Strap (originally $35) on sale with free shipping for just $31, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 6, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Sunbeam and shop all of the health and household items available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!