Let’s go! Super Bowl LVIII (a.k.a. Super Bowl 2024) airs this Sunday, February 11. The Kansas City Chiefs (Travis Kelce‘s team — you may have heard of him) are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the big game, and we’re ready to party. Well, almost.

If you still need to figure out how, exactly, you’re going to stream the Super Bowl, we’ve got you covered. If you don’t have cable (or a TV at all), you can still catch the game, the epic commercials and Usher‘s Halftime Show via one of the streaming services below!

When is the Super Bowl?

It’s on a Sunday, of course — but Sunday, February 11 to be exact. Kick off is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the Super Bowl This Year?

The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV (home stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders) for the first time in the history of the NFL. Expect to see plenty of paparazzi shots of celebrities attending different events in Sin City over the weekend. We can’t wait!

What Are the Halftime Show Details?

Usher is performing at the 2024 Apple Music Halftime Show and has teased secret guests for the performance. “I want people who have been a part of that journey to feel like it’s a celebration for everybody, for all of us, from the beginning up until this point,” the singer told Vogue.

Is Someone Famous Singing the National Anthem?

Though Carrie Underwood currently sings the ultra-catchy theme song for Sunday Night Football, another country queen will be taking the stage to sing the National Anthem — none other than Reba McEntire!

Will Famous People Be in Super Bowl Commercials?

Yes, of course. So far, plenty of stars have been confirmed for Super Bowl ad appearances — including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham.

