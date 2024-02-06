All of Us remember Ross and Rachel, but Jennifer Aniston has some trouble recognizing Friends costar David Schwimmer in an ad set to air during the 2024 Super Bowl.

Aniston, 54, is on set when an assistant brings her UberEats delivery, noting she didn’t realize the app delivered more than food. “Well, you know what they say: in order to remember something, you’ve gotta forget something else, make a little room,” Aniston shares in the commercial, which debuted on Tuesday, February 6.

Unfortunately, memories of Schwimmer, 57, appear to be what’s left her mind. The actor approaches Aniston and tries to pull her into a hug but she backs away.

“Have we met?” Aniston asks. “Give me a hint.”

The pair, of course, starred as love interests Ross Gellar and Rachel Green on Friends from 1994 to 2004. Aniston, however, can’t seem to recall their 10 seasons of TV together.

Schwimmer says, “We worked together for 10 years.”

“10 years? You were great,” she lies.

Disappointed, Schwimmer asks, “You still don’t know, do you?”

“I don’t,” Aniston confesses before turning away. “Like I’d forget 10 years of my life.”

“I hate this town,” Schwimmer mumblesto himself.

The tagline of the commercial reads, “Whatever you forget, remember UberEats gets anything.”

Aniston and Schwimer aren’t the only forgetful stars in the UberEats ad. Jelly Roll is surprised that he has tattoos on his face while Usher can’t even remember his Super Bowl halftime show. Meanwhile, David and Victoria Beckham can’t recall the name of the Spice Girls, offering “Basil Babes,” “Cinnamon Sisters” and “Paprika Gals” as possible monikers.

The Beckhams hinted at Aniston’s involvement in a January 30 teaser for the ad. The pair’s viral Rolls-Royce conversation from Netflix’s Beckham docuseries inspired the clip.

“So David and I are gonna be in a little commercial,” Victoria, 49, said.

David, 48, then poked his head into the room to say, “Be honest, be honest!”

The designer conceded that they are in “a big commercial” which will air during “the big baseball game.” The couple then question if maybe the event is the “hockey bowl” instead.

“Jessica Aniston is gonna be in it, too,” Victoria added, while David gushed, “We love Jessica.”

The commercial mimicked a viral moment from Beckham, which debuted in October 2023. While speaking about her and her husband’s backgrounds, Victoria said they both had “parents who work really hard” and referred to her family as “very working, working class,” in one interview before David barged in to correct her.

“Be honest,” he told Victoria, to which she responded, “I am being honest.”

David asked, “What car did your dad drive you to school in?”

After first claiming there was “not a simple answer” and later switching gears to “it depends,” Victoria eventually said what David wanted her to admit: “OK. In the ‘80s, my dad had a Rolls-Royce.”

Victoria wears a “my dad had a Rolls-Royce” T-shirt in the new UberEats ad. She designed the $150 top in November.