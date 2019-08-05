



We’re all guilty of getting a bit caught up in our sneaker selection these days. Everyone is always more concerned about the cut and color of their sneakers or the hype surrounding the shoe brand. It’s almost as if we have forgotten entirely what’s actually important when it comes to sneakers, which is function. It’s our pleasure to re-introduce that functionality back into everyone’s lives without sacrificing any of the style points.

Let us introduce you to the sneakers that will instantly bring you back to the basics where it’s all about comfort and support. Over 1,000 reviewers claim that this super-supportive sneaker is the best for walking, running, hiking, standing and just about anything else we need to do while wearing sneakers.

See it: Grab the Saucony Progrid Integrity ST2 (originally $80) now with prices starting at just $73, available at Zappos!

The Saucony Progrid Integrity ST2 are the sneakers that are so unbelievably comfortable, so many reviewers said they didn’t even want to take them off.

These sneakers were designed with CMEVA, which stands for compression-molded EVA. It’s a lightweight, durable cushion that’s responsive to movement. Is anyone out there looking to spend long periods of time wearing these sneakers? Maybe you’re a runner, walker or even a mountain climber? If so, this shoe has the feature for you! CMEVA helps to deliver lightweight, durable and responsive cushioning for when we’re on the move.

These shoes also have HRC (high rebound compound), which is a responsive EVA and rubber compound in the front of the shoe that optimizes cushioning and works with every step we take. This means that every single time our foot hits the pavement, dirt or even rocky road, it will help to keep our feet as comfortable as ever.

The non-marking blown rubber outsole offers a lightweight cushioning and grip, but what’s the real magic here? The Heel ProGrid doesn’t just provide maximum impact protection but is paired with Walk Trac to help promote smoother transitions. Whether we’re throwing on our favorite T-shirt and leggings and heading out for an afternoon hike or hitting the treadmill to beat our personal best, these sneakers will keep our feet safe, sound and secure!

With so many fabulous features, it’s impossible not to be swooning over these sneakers! It’s no wonder so many shoppers left amazing reviews on these shoes. One reviewer said it cured all of their previous foot ailments, while another couldn’t believe how comfortable it was. In fact, many shoppers who said they spend most of the day on their feet said this was the only shoe comfortable enough for work. So many reviewers said this was the one-and-only pair they reach for each and every single day, blowing other brands like New Balance out of the water.

With three sensational shades to select from including white/silver, stone and black/grey, we’re loving each and every single one of them. With chunky Dad-inspired shoes as fashionable as ever, these sneakers check all the boxes for anyone who’s looking for a fun, functional and fashionable pair that will have them putting their best foot forward each and every single day.

