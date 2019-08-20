



So many sports bras seem to be just for show. We love the athleisure trend as much as the next shopper, but when it comes time to get our cardio on, support and comfort are our top concerns by a long shot. Cute colors and modern designs are just a much-appreciated bonus!

With SHEFIT, we can have it all. Real, radical support for sizes anywhere from A to I, and some of the cutest colors and most innovative designs we’ve ever seen. The brand, which we may recognize from Shark Tank, claims to have created the “ultimate sports bra” that provides 33% better support than other leading brands. No wonder its most popular bra has over 10,000 reviews!

SHEFIT offers three models of sports bras, all of which we’re going to need as soon as . . . right now. Learn more about them below, and make sure to check out the brand’s “Find My Fit” page to find the perfect size for anybody and any body!

Ultimate Sports Bra

This cult-favorite, maximum-impact bra, which is quickly creeping up on 10,500 reviews, is the “first and only fully-adjustable sports bra, with patented Zip. Cinch. Lift. technology.” Every SHEFIT bra has an easy front entry system with a magnetic locking zipper that not only keeps us secure, but looks edgy and modern. The straps are plush and can be worn two ways, and the wireless cups have contoured seams for advanced support. Shoppers say this is “hands down the best sports bra out there” and that the “moisture-wicking is second to none!”

See it: Get the Ultimate Sports Bra in six colors for just $65 at SHEFIT!

Ultimate Flex Sports Bra

Looking for even more movement? The high-impact “Flex” version of SHEFIT’s famous sports bra is the one for you. It won’t hinder our workout or leave us chafed and in pain. It features four-way stretch fabric for extremely comfortable wear, whether we’re running, cycling or hitting up a barre class. It also features internal reinforced power mesh to keep bouncing at bay, as any sports bra should, but often doesn’t. Shoppers say this bra “fits like a glove” and only “seems to get better with wear,” so we can’t wait to get started wearing it!

See it: Get the Ultimate Flex Sports Bra in six colors for just $78 at SHEFIT!

Real Support Seamless Bra

If we’re cutting our workouts short because the seams of our sports bra are cutting into our skin, it’s time for a change. A bra change. This low-impact, seamless bra may feel like we’re wearing nothing at all, so we’ll never have to end our yoga session pre-Shavasana (also known as the ever-relaxing Corpse Pose). The fabric is lightweight and breathable — even more so if we remove the padding! Nearly 1,500 shoppers are loving this game-changing bra, saying it’s “without a doubt the most comfortable bra” they’ve ever owned and that they “can’t wait to purchase more!” Same!

All three bras come with an included laundry bag for easy washing that will help our bras to last longer and maintain their bright colors and enhanced fits. Now we just have to decide which one we’ll be trying out first! All three is the only reasonable option, right?

See it: Get the Real Support Seamless Bra in four colors for just $38 at SHEFIT!

Looking for more? Check out all of the other workout goodies SHEFIT has to offer here!

