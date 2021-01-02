The Heat Is On: These Sauna Leggings May Maximize Your Weight Loss Results

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While our results, or lack thereof, won’t do much to convince people, we swear that the wall we’ve hit on our fitness journey did not rise up due to lack of effort. We’ve been consistent with our workouts, we’ve pushed through the burn and we’ve been much more careful with our diet, working fruits and veggies into spots that were usually filled with chips and chocolates. So what gives? What else could we possibly do to kick-start our progress?

This kind of thing happens to everyone, and it’s no fun trying to pinpoint what kind of change you need to make to rev things up again. And if you’re working long hours at a dreary, demanding desk job, it’s not like you even have the time to add more movement to your routine. That’s why when you do have time, you need to maximize it. Already giving it your all? We don’t expect anything more. You may just need a new pair of leggings to do the trick!

Get the Sweat Shaper Compression Slimming Leggings for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

You may have heard of the concept of sauna leggings before, and maybe you’ve even tried out a different pair, but these Sweat Shapers are the next level up. Instead of using neoprene, they have an inner layer of heat-trapping thermogenic polymer to promote sweating without that disconcerting chemical odor. This material claims to stimulate sweat by sealing in natural body heat, which means you may shed water weight and cut down bloat faster, while the added intensity to your workout may help burn body fat to help you break through that wall!

As for the outer layer of these leggings, there is just as much to love. The outer layer will get you instant visual results, made to flatter your shape with tummy control, a booty lift and overall shaping and toning. This compression fabric may also help hasten muscle recovery while lowering fatigue so you can get even more out of your workout!

Though these leggings have two layers, they are made to be stretchy so you can wear them comfortably. They have an anti-slip waistband, which comes in handy when your sweat starts to pour, but it’s still plenty flexible to help you power through your crunches and yoga twists without any added trouble!

These leggings are machine-washable and super quick to air-dry, adding even more reasons why they’re worth your time and money. We’ve paid twice the price for leggings without any special, sweat-encouraging layers, so we know these will be well worth every penny!

