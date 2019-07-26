Wrap Yourself Up in This Sweater-Like Blazer for 40% Off





Dress codes can be a bore — only if we let them. Don’t let the words “business casual” make you feel limited to only solid neutrals, dress pants, suits, pencil skirts and matching blazers. We can do more, and we can do better. No, it won’t require shelling out hundreds of dollars or having to wake up an hour earlier each day to get ready. All we need is a piece like this blazer!

The J.Crew New Lightweight Sweater Blazer will solve so many of your wardrobe woes. It’s dress code-friendly, but also super fashion-friendly. We’ll actually enjoy wearing it, not only because of its cozy feel, but because of how it pulls an outfit together in a snap! Now’s the time to add this must-have staple to your closet, too, because it’s 40% off in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale!

See it: Get the J.Crew New Lightweight Sweater Blazer (originally $138) for just $92 at Nordstrom!

This blazer has accumulated stellar reviews thus far. Shoppers love how it feels “like a sweatshirt” and how it’s so easy to wear. It’s “perfect for spring and summer,” explained one reviewer. It’s great for work, too, as noted in one of many five-star reviews! Many love how this piece looks so professional but isn’t restricting or uncomfortable like an actual jacket!

This blazer is made of merino wool and cotton, with a rich texture and cozy feel that will have us feeling like we’re wearing a robe, but looking like a million bucks, minimum. It’s unlined, which is completely ideal, making it a great choice for air-conditioned offices in the summer or for layering in the winter!

This knit blazer features a wing collar and an open placket with no buttons to worry about. The open-front design just oozes a casual elegance! This blazer also has full-length long sleeves that can easily be folded up to fit the season or to show off layered bracelets.

The pointed hem of this blazer falls below just the hips toward mid-thigh. We’re big fans of a fit like this. It’s super chic but adds in a little moto-inspired edge. Unlike an oversize leather jacket, though, this J.Crew blazer but still complements our figure and flatters us with its semi-structured silhouette!

Throwing this sweater on over an otherwise boring outfit is the easiest and quickest way to elevate your look, even if you’re just grabbing it in a rush with one foot already out the door. We can trust that a mirror check won’t be necessary. A selfie may be, though, just so we can show off how stylish we look!

