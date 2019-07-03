



We love Independence Day. Fireworks, hot dogs, burgers, parades, reunions with friends, days off work and, of course, sales! Obviously, the last one is the most important to Us, which is why we’ve been endlessly scouring for deals even hotter than our grill will be this year!

Our favorite find? The Diane von Furstenberg Soirée Velvet Crossbody Bag! This bag was already on sale, but while DVF’s Independence Day Event is still going strong, we can save an extra 20% off sale items with a special code, meaning we’re saving over $200 on this crazy-chic crossbody, which was originally almost $400!

See it: Get the Soirée Velvet Crossbody Bag (originally $398) for just $191 with code FREEDOM at Diane von Furstenberg for a limited time!

We fell in love with this bag even before we saw the astounding sale price. It “pairs soft and hard textures together for a sumptuous look” that’s unique and creates a stylish contrast sure to catch everyone’s eye. The blend of leather and velvet, along with accents of metallic hardware, all work seamlessly together to turn this bag into a special occasion essential as well as an everyday go-to!

This bag is mini, but has enough room for our necessities, including our wallet, keys and phone. What’s less mini is the statement strap, which is wide and accented throughout with an alternating line of convex circular studs and smaller, flat mini studs! This strap looks super cool, but even better is that it will sit super comfortably on our shoulder and won’t dig into our skin. If we’re feeling fancy, we can also use the much thinner chain strap!

This mini crossbody doesn’t swindle us out of storage. Along with the main pocket, it also includes a card holder, a front-panel pocket and a back-panel zip pocket. This means we can totally ditch our wallet if we want to make room for other essentials or just keep things lightweight for a long night out!

This bag is still available in two beautiful colors. First is a royal navy, which features forest green and khaki grey accents for a nature-inspired color palette. This bag’s hardware is chrome, while the other shade of this bag, a popping red with mustard accents, features goldtone hardware! Both shades feature the contrasting strap and outer framing that transform this bag from a want-to-have to a need-to-have!

Because of its material mixing and modern styling, this bag is extremely versatile. We’d definitely pair the red version with light-wash denim shorts and a tucked-in black tank top, with a pair of white sneakers on our feet. Alternatively, we’d easily choose it to wear over a little black dress with heels! Same goes for the navy bag, which we’d wear with a white-cotton summer dress with wedges or maybe a yellow or light green jumpsuit with loafers!

However we choose to wear this bag, it’s going to upgrade any outfit we wear with ease — even if we’re just having a leggings and oversized tee type of day! We definitely need a bag like that ready to go at all times, and this Soirée bag is definitely the one, so don’t miss out on this firework-worthy deal!

