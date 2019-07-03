The Most Iconic Kate Spade Bag Is on Sale in So Many Colors





Handbags are an investment piece. Now, we’re not using the word “investment” here as a substitution for the word “expensive.” When it comes to our handbags, we’re investing our love in them. Handbags are nothing short of wearable art. They’re reflective of a time, place or even trend. And just like a fine wine, handbags also get better with age.

What’s the one handbag that barely aged? The iconic Kate Spade tote! After its release in 1993, it swept the fashion world and no “It-girl” was complete without the square tote that helped define the decade. Flash forward to present day and the love is still there. The brand recently updated and re-released this tote and it’s as influential as ever. It’s so timeless, it’s as if no time ever passed at all! Best of all? It’s miraculously marked down right now!

See it: Grab the Kate Spade Medium Sam Leather Satchel (originally $298) now only $179!

The Kate Spade Medium Sam Leather Satchel is a must-have for daily life, which is why it’s on the top of our list right now.

This medium Sam satchel is crafted from richly grained leather that looks sleek and sophisticated! The crinkled patent exterior comes available in so many colors, including the prettiest pastels we’ve seen in a while. Best of all? It pays tribute to the original 1993 version with its highly distinguishable boxy square silhouette.

This modern satchel can be worn one of two ways. The top carry handles are great when looking to hold the bag in our hands or in the crooks of our arms. On the days we’re in more of a rush or looking to go hands-free, an adjustable shoulder strap is also an option, which is great when looking to grab-and-go!

See it: Grab the Kate Spade Medium Sam Leather Satchel (originally $298) now only $179!

The exterior may be endlessly amazing but the interior is endlessly accommodating! The interior wall pockets are great when looking to stuff in any last-minute necessities including phones, credit cards and even keys! In the event we’re looking for a bit more storage, there’s a removable top-zip pouch, which is large enough to even be worn on its own, too!

What’s our favorite part about this entire tote? The color options. With so many unexpected hues available — since we often opt for black or brown when it comes to our handbags — this was a pleasant surprise that we’re warmly welcoming. All colors can be seamlessly worn and transitioned throughout each and every season. From slip dresses in the warmer weather to bulky sweaters in the cold months, it’s the always on-trend item our closets need.

Did we mention how insane it is that we found this purse on sale, too? For a limited time, shoppers can grab this iconic tote for up to 40% off! Give Us a minute to process a sale not only this good, but a sale that features a bag this good. We’re confident everyone is at a loss of words over it as we are, too!

With reviewers even deeming this the “most perfect purse” ever, it seems there has never been a more perfect time to scoop this sweet silhouette up!

See it: Grab the Kate Spade Medium Sam Leather Satchel (originally $298) now only $179!

Not your style? Check out more from Kate Spade and additional sale items also available at Macy’s!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!