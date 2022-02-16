21 Sweaters Under $50 That Look Like They Could Cost $200+

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Shopping on a budget isn’t always easy. On some days, the only pieces that catch our eye are hundreds and hundreds of dollars, so we end up with nothing other than heartbreak.

No more heartbreak! If you’re looking for new knits that won’t break the bank, we’ve got you. We’ve scoured the internet and picked out 21 sweaters under $50 that all look like they could be expensive designer finds. Check them out and shop below!

21 Sweaters Under $50

Grey Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: When we say we love oversized fits, we don’t mean baggy and shapeless. We mean pieces like this incredibly chic Lillusory turtleneck sweater!

2. We Also Love: What a deal! This Free People cowl neck sweater is on sale at Nordstrom, and we could not be more obsessed with the asymmetrical back!

3. We Can’t Forget: Embellished with pearlescent beads, this Blooming Jelly sweater is truly a stunner. It’s so soft and warm too!

Beige Sweaters

4. Our Absolute Favorite: This wrap-style Kirundo sweater is everyday sophistication at its finest. So flattering too!

5. We Also Love: The Beige Oatmeal Light Heather color of this patchwork BP. sweater from Nordstrom is perfect. We also adore how this piece is made with sustainably-sourced materials!

6. We Can’t Forget: Let’s lose the sleeves! This cable knit Free People sweater vest from Revolve is lovely both on its own and as a layer over other tops!

Blue Sweaters

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This drapey MEROKEETY cardigan is cozy and can help elevate any outfit. Dress it up or dress it down!

8. We Also Love: We were shocked to see this deep blue, amazingly detailed Sofia Vergara sweater from Walmart on sale for such a low price. It even has great reviews!

9. We Can’t Forget: Elegance! This BTFBM sweater will have you feeling like a million bucks!

Black Sweaters

10. Our Absolute Favorite: Keep things simple, sleek yet undeniably stylish with this The Drop sweater. An Amazon exclusive!

11. We Also Love: This batwing-sleeve Relipop sweater is a hit with shoppers. The design worked into the knit is so unique!

12. We Can’t Forget: The ruffles on the ends of the sleeves of this Allegra K sweater are the prettiest detail. Romantic, ballerina vibes!

Red Sweaters

13. Our Absolute Favorite: It’s always a win finding a sweater under $50 at Saks. This 525 America quarter-zip sweater is 60% off!

14. We Also Love: The amazing leopard design on this red Angashion sweater makes it look totally designer. It’s so affordable though!

15. We Can’t Forget: It’s a two-in-one! This No Boundaries cardigan from Walmart also comes with a matching sweater tube top!

Green Sweaters

16. Our Absolute Favorite: Who could resist the ruffle trims on this BTFBM sweater? We know we can’t!

17. We Also Love: This minty sage SNDYS cardigan from Revolve is a timeless find. It will be the best for spring, especially!

18. We Can’t Forget: You can wear this Pink Queen sweater either as an oversized top with leggings or even as a dress with tights and boots!

Pink Sweaters

19. Our Absolute Favorite: The Swiss dot pattern on this Foshow sweater will always have our heart. The puff sleeves too!

20. We Also Love: With a windowpane knit and a contrasting collar, this Minibee sweater was bound to stand out. It truly became a must-own once we noticed the adorable cuffs!

21. We Can’t Forget: The cross neck and cold shoulder combo on this Angashion sweater is crushing it. Absolutely beautiful!

