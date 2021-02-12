These 2-Piece Sets Are the Secret to Wearing Loungewear Everywhere

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This one’s for all the lazy ladies out there — we’re about to make your fashion dreams come true. If you consider yourself to be a person who loves chilling in loungewear as opposed to “real clothes,” we hear you and we see you. Who doesn’t want to feel as relaxed as possible these days?

Here’s the thing: You actually never have to take off your favorite comfy clothes, even if you’re going out! When you own a set that’s as adorable as this one from SweatyRocks, no one can question you for rocking at-home attire outside of the house.

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Casual 2 Piece Cami Top and Sweatpants Tracksuits Set for just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2021, but are subject to change.



Each set comes complete with a cropped cami and a complementary pair of high-waisted joggers — a match made in fashion heaven! The material that both pieces are made from is soft and stretchy, just like all of your other go-to garments. You’ll feel like you’re wearing a pair of pajamas outside, but you’ll look so much more put together.

First of all, both pieces are perfectly coordinated, so it will seem like you put a great deal of effort into this outfit. Plus, since the cami is form-fitting, the joggers are instantly dressed up with a sleek streetwear vibe! You can score these sets in four different prints: one tie-dye print, two different camo prints and a red cherry-and-rose themed pattern that’s practically begging to be worn on Valentine’s Day.

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Casual 2 Piece Cami Top and Sweatpants Tracksuits Set for just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

In order to elevate your ensemble, all you have to do is add the finishing touches to this set and you’ll be ready to take on the world. Throw on a leather jacket, a denim jacket or even a puffer — and don’t forget the footwear. We suggest strappy heels or stacked leather booties if you’re popping to brunch, or fresh white kicks if you’re hanging with the girls. No one will wonder why you’re wearing loungewear — they’ll likely just stare in jealousy that you figured out how to stay comfortable 24/7!

See it: Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Casual 2 Piece Cami Top and Sweatpants Tracksuits Set for just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SweatyRocks and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!