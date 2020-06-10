You’ll Never Guess Just How Inexpensive These Adorable Shorts Are

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that Amazon has some seriously chic fashion gems in the midst of their extensive product offering. Yes, the selection is filled with winners — but sometimes, it can be hard to narrow it down to find those perfect pieces.

That’s where we happily step in! All you have to do is trust Us, and know that we’re here to highlight quality items you will end up living in. Our latest discovery? These seriously adorable paper bag-style shorts. They are incredibly fashionable, and you won’t believe just how affordable they are!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Casual Elastic Waist Striped Summer Beach Shorts for prices starting at just $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

When we first saw these shorts, they reminded Us of far pricier models from top stores like Aritzia and Madewell. The good news: All of the SweatyRocks versions that we’re obsessed with are under $20 per pair at the moment. Amazing, right? Though it was love at first sight, the enthusiastic customer reviews are what completely sold Us.

Shoppers love how trendy these shorts look and say that they are ideal for the summer months. They appreciate the nice, loose fit and tie-waist detail. They are light enough to wear on even the most sweltering days, and they aren’t too short. No wardrobe malfunctions here! Sure, this style isn’t for everyone — but if you’re into the look, these shorts are bound to be a hot ticket.

There are plenty of stripe variations available now, and we want them all! From the colorful choices to the stripped down black-and-white pair, there’s an option that will fit anyone’s personal taste. Oh, and did we mention that these shorts have extra roomy pockets too? Just when we thought they couldn’t get better, they somehow manage to go above and beyond. But before you rush over to score a pair of your own, be aware that numerous reviews claim these run slightly small. Order a size up, especially if you have a curvier figure.

