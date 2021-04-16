This Strappy Bikini Is Comfy, Flattering and Super Affordable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Okay, let’s get down to business. You’ve been browsing through swimsuits for months already, right? You think, “Well, that one is really cute, but…” and then you list one or five reasons not to buy it. It’s too low-cut. There’s too much coverage. There’s not enough support. It would be unflattering. The bottoms are too cheeky. The color is not quite right. The list goes on.

Those reasons are completely valid, of course. You just want them to not exist in the first place. You want to feel 100% confident when buying swimwear. And you know what? You can. We think this bikini set is going to pass your test with flying colors!

Get the SweatyRocks Spaghetti Strap Criss Cross Back Ribbed Bikini starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This affordable bikini easily stood out to Us when we were browsing Amazon’s top swimwear picks. Even the stretchy, ribbed fabric itself instantly earned it major “cute” and “comfy” points. We also love, love, love the fact that it has a V-neckline — but the V doesn’t plunge all the way down to the under-bust band like a traditional triangle style. It dips just low enough, but leaves you feeling supported and covered up.

The top also has light padding in the cups for a flattering shape and to keep you from feeling like you need to shield your chest, especially when it’s time to take a dip. The cool features of the top don’t end there though. Let’s talk about those straps! There are regular over-the-shoulder straps, but there are also halter straps that cross over between the shoulder blades and lead to a lace-up detail at the center of the back. This means you can adjust your fit until it’s perfect — it also means you get a cute bow-knot accent!

As for the bottoms of this bikini, they keep things simple — leaving any strings or knots out of the equation as to not distract from the top. Such a perfect pair.

Color-wise, you can grab this exact style in gorgeous shades like baby blue, melon orange, purple, white or even a trendy cow print. There are more if you want to explore the Amazon page. You’ll also notice some slight variations on this bikini also available on the page, some with a scoop neckline and different back, some with a more traditional triangle shape, etc. It’s better if you check them out for yourself, so let’s get shopping!

