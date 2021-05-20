This Boho Beach Cover-Up Can Upgrade a Simple Bikini Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As much as we pay attention to the bikini trends that come along every season, there’s just something about a plain black swimsuit that’s absolutely timeless. Not only that, but we often feel most confident in our most classic, simple swimsuits! The versatile concept of the “little black dress” definitely translates into the swimwear department.

That being said, if you want to give your favorite swimsuit a little something extra before hitting the shores, adding a cover-up is always the answer. If you’re in the market to incorporate some boho-chic flair into your swim style, we might have found an excellent option courtesy of SweatyRocks!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Kimono Vintage Floral Beach Cover Up for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.



This cover-up is essentially a kimono-style piece — it has an open-front design and is super flowy, which is ideal for the beach or pool. You can score it in a slew of different styles, all of which nail the boho aesthetic that many shoppers are after! You can choose between various florals, tie-dye options, geometric graphic prints and much more. You can even pick up a version that has tassel trim along the hem. Each style is made from the same light-as-air material that won’t make you feel overheated in the sun. It’s the perfect amount of extra coverage that might be required as you soak in the rays this summer!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Kimono Vintage Floral Beach Cover Up for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

But here’s the thing: You don’t have to limit this cover-up to the beach alone — it’s versatile enough to wear with other outfits! If you’re rocking a mini dress and don’t feel fully comfortable, throw this beauty on over your look. Some of the available picks can even translate into the fall season as well. This is a bona fide closet essential, and if you’re not sure how to elevate your swimwear vibe, we would highly recommend adding this cover-up from SweatyRocks to your wardrobe!

See it: Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Kimono Vintage Floral Beach Cover Up for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SweatyRocks and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!