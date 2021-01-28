This Color-Block Sweater Looks Like Expensive Modern Art

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You know when you come across a piece of clothing and just looking at it brings you joy? You study the intricacy of the stitching, the carefully considered details and placements, the unforgettable color choices…it’s like studying your favorite piece of artwork. The difference, of course, is that you can actually wear clothing!

When we spotted this sweater on Amazon, it was as though we were strolling through a New York City museum, entering the modern art section only to be blown away by the star piece of the exhibit. This sweater’s clean color-blocking and sophisticated design could be priceless, but it looks like we’re lucky enough to be able to grab one for under $20!

This cotton-blend sweater is soft and comfy. It’s ribbed too, offering a little stretch and a little extra visual texture. It has a straight hemline and a mock neckline — a must for any fashionista. Tip: Some reviews say to size up if you don’t like your neckline to be too tight!

The star feature is, of course, the color-blocking. The top part of the torso is black, while the lower half blocks off into two separate colors that switch sides when you get to the color-blocking at the sleeves. It’s simple and minimal and modern, and yet it’s ingenious. All six color combo options have Us obsessed. Note that the versions with red are a little different in construction when you’re looking through them all!

As much as we love this color-block sweater, it’s not like we’re just going to stop there. This might be our favorite one of the moment, but there are so many others out there that have also caught our attention. Here are a few more Amazon picks you might love if you’re into this sweater!

Want to go bigger and cozier? This Asvivid turtleneck sweater is for you. Its chunky knit works beautifully with its color-blocked stripes!

Make it a color-block style…but add some leopard print to it. That’s exactly what this PRETTYGARDEN sweater did!

The geometric details of this ANRABESS sweater are undoubtedly cool!

