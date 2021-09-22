Upgrade Your Leggings With This Faux-Suede Pair Just in Time for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember when some people didn’t consider leggings socially acceptable? How times have changed! If we’re being honest, we might own too many pairs — but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop buying more! We’re always looking to diversify our collections so we have alternative options on deck.

There are leggings we reach for when we want to lounge around, like our favorite basic black pair. But we can’t always get away with rocking these leggings in less casual settings. If you want to upgrade your leggings game, this faux-suede pair from SweatyRocks is absolutely perfect — and you can pick them up just in time for the start of fall!

These leggings are just as comfortable as any standard pair you already own, but here’s the kicker: They are far more stylish. The elevated feel of the suede-like material makes them appear more like chic pants than comfy leggings! They’re high-waisted, stretchy and ultra-soft. They come in a gorgeous camel brown shade that complements the effortlessly boho vibes of the fall months.

There are so many ways to style these leggings, whether you’re going for a low-key look or dressing up for a night out with friends. Because they’re high-waisted, you can even team these leggings with different crop tops. If it’s chilly out, just throw a leather or denim jacket on top!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s High Waisted Soft Suede Leggings for prices starting at $19, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best of all, we snagged an expert tip from reviewers — if you want these leggings to fit more skintight, then going down a size might be a good move. If you stick with your usual size, they may “look more like straight-leg pants,” as one reviewer described. The choice is yours, but one thing is clear: These leggings will be an amazing addition to any fall wardrobe. We can already picture all of the fire ‘fits we can create with these as the base!

