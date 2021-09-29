This Long-Sleeve Top Is the Perfect Way to Do Cutouts for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve seen the cutout look all over the place this summer — from street style snaps to red carpet ensembles! They’re the ultimate way to add subtle sultriness to any outfit, whether you’re rocking a top, a dress or even a skirt. Now that the fall season is officially underway, we don’t want to ditch cutouts until it gets warm again!

But guess what? We don’t have to! Tops like this one from SweatyRocks ensure that we can still keep the trend going strong, despite the cooler climate. If you aren’t sure how to make this top feel autumn-appropriate, we can help you out!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Cut Out Long Sleeve Slim Fit Top for prices starting at just $6, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

We want to start out by discussing the garment itself — it’s a crop top that’s fitted and nearly skintight. It’s available in a few versions which feature varying cutouts, necklines and color and print options. Basically, there’s something for every shopper!

Some of the cutouts are more revealing than others, so you can choose a top that’s more modest with a single cutout in the chest area, or one that’s strappier — featuring a heightened and edgy vibe! It doesn’t matter which one you go for because they’re all equally gorgeous — the choice is entirely yours, depending on what you’re comfortable with!

As far as the rest of your garb goes, to make this top soar to new style heights in the crisp fall season, we would team it with high-waisted jeans and ankle booties to keep warm. If you want to wear it with a mini skirt, just add some tights to the look — and perhaps a fresh faux-leather bomber. It’s easier than you think to pull off the cutout look when it’s chilly out, and this classy crop top proves it!

