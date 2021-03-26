This Adorable One-Piece Swimsuit Showcases the Season’s Hottest Trend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

New trends pop up every season, and it’s completely reasonable not to be a fan of every single one. Sometimes, they just don’t fit with your aesthetic — and that’s okay! Right now, we’re focused on finding pieces that will make Us look (and feel) fabulous as we lounge by the beach or pool — so we’re researching which swimsuit trends are actually worth investing in.

At the top of our wish list right now are one-piece suits with cutouts. Rocking the look might seem a little daunting, but when done correctly, this style of suit can flatter your figure. It’s all about securing the best option on the market, and the design of this one-piece from SweatyRocks has expertly placed cutouts that shoppers are seriously in love with!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s One Shoulder Cutout One Piece Swimsuit Monokini for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

The main cutout on this one-piece swimsuit is right at the center, and it’s rendered in a V-shape that hits right at the smallest part of the waist. This cutout is created by combining two pieces of material in a wrap style, which criss-cross over each other in the most beautiful way!

The diagonal lines, blocked colors and cutout all work together to make you look slimmer and accentuate your curves in the process. Plus, the single-shoulder strap is the cherry on top that pulls the entire look together!

Reviewers can’t get enough of this one-piece suit, and claim it’s a must-have for the summer season. This swimsuit has the ability to boost your confidence, which is a priority when shopping for warm-weather essentials! At the moment, there are a slew of shades available — and even a graphic print.

Shoppers are also quick to note that the quality of this suit is incredibly impressive for the affordable price tag. There’s no reason to be afraid of giving the cutout trend a shot, especially when you find a suit that’s as incredible as this one!

