



We have a confession. We want all of the swimsuits. The thing is, the more swimsuits we own, the more justified we are in booking that beachy vacation or sending out that invitation to all of our friends for a pool party. So, basically, more swimsuits equals more relaxation, a better and more even tan and a lot of fun. Plus, swimsuits are unique to any other piece of clothing, and a lot of them are awfully cute!

This Bar III Solid Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit is possibly the cutest one we’ve seen all year, and we’re going to plan a huge outing just so we can wear it. We don’t mind backyard sunbathing, but this one-piece deserves more. It’s a statement piece! That’s why we’re so excited that it’s on sale, but we need to hurry, because one version is only 40% off until the end of the day!

See it: Get the Bar III Solid Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $88) starting at just $52 exclusively at Macy’s! Limited-time special sale ends July 30, 2019.

Shoppers feel so confident in this bathing suit, loving the way they look in it. Others around them seem to agree too, considering all of the compliments flying around! A hugely important factor that’s also capturing hearts is the fact that this Bar III suit is actually super comfortable, too, so we won’t need to constantly readjust or want to change out of it as soon as we put it on!

This swimsuit has a plunging V-neckline that hits a little below the chest, a horizontal strap forming a small and chic keyhole cutout. This horizontal strap ties at our mid-back, working together with the soft cups and skinny halter straps to hold everything firmly in place so we don’t have to look down every two seconds. We also just love the cool strappy details in a visual sense. They’re what make the sleek side cutouts possible, after all!

That’s actually not even the end of the ties, but don’t worry, because we won’t need to redo them all, or maybe even any of them, every time we’re going swimming or sunbathing. The final two are at each hip, where we’ll see the fabric gathered to form a flattering ruched seam. Attached is the tie, which we can adjust for the perfect fit. We also love the little golden hardware accents hanging at the ends!

We can currently grab this one-piece swimsuit in two solid colors. We can keep it classic with Black, which is always a confidence-inducing shade. We can also play around with Coral, a bright, orangey-pink shade. We may be surprised by just how flattering a brighter shade like this can be when it’s on. It helps the things we want to accentuate to stand out while concealing everything else. Plus, it’s just fun. This version is on sale through mid-September, but we’re going to want to grab it way before fall hits!

So, if we were feeling like maybe we shouldn’t buy any more swimsuits for the year, we hope this swimsuit inspires us otherwise. It’s worth it in so many ways, and we can always wear it for years to come, too!

Not your style? Check out more from Bar III here and other swimwear available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



