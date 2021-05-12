17 Ultra-Flattering and Supportive Swimsuits for Larger Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know how difficult finding a good bra can be, but we really need to talk about bathing suit shopping — specifically when it comes to larger busts. Skimpy triangle string bikinis are cute, but they’re not necessarily going to cut it for everyone, and other styles with straps or bands you can’t adjust pose a real problem.

If you have a larger bust, there are certain things you can look for to feel more confident and supported in your swimwear, whether you’re going one-piece or bikini. Thicker straps, underwire or wider bands, adjustable closures, athletic styles that hold everything in place, wrap styles and halter styles are great options. We know it’s easier to write these terms down than to actually find their swimsuit counterparts, but that’s why we searched for you. Here are 17 ultra-flattering swimsuits we love for larger busts!

One-Piece Swimsuits

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This tropical CUPSHE swimsuit is bringing the vacation vibes on strong with its adorable leafy print. The colors are simply gorgeous, and the fact that it has molded cups with underwire makes it an instant add-to-cart option for Us!

2. We love this La Blanca swimsuit because in addition to having built-in underwire, it has flattering ruching across the stomach!

3. This B2prity swimsuit has a built-in bra with adjustable straps, and we love the look of the cross-design at the bust!

4. This CUPSHE swimsuit was our first big swimwear find for 2021, and we’re still obsessed. The wrap design is so flattering for larger chests (and smaller chests alike)!

5. With a hook in back and halter straps, this Lomitti swimsuit will help ensure a secure fit. You can remove the padding too if you want!

6. This Mojessy swimsuit has a built-in shelf bra and adjustable straps, bra style. We love that it has a V-neckline too but doesn’t dip too low!

7. If you really just need to buy one swimsuit and need it to last for years, we recommend this Miraclesuit one-piece. You get a molded underwire bra and a wildly flattering fit!

8. Going strapless can be a little scary, but this Smismivo swimsuit is the way to do it with a larger bust. It does have removable straps too!

Two-Piece Swimsuits

9. Our Absolute Favorite: This SUUKSESS bikini‘s push-up style is actually great for larger busts. The under-bust support is no joke thanks to adjustable, crossing straps, and the over-the-shoulder straps are totally adjustable too. Even the ruched bottoms are so flattering!

10. Yes, you can do a wrap look in a two-piece bathing suit, and this SweatyRocks bikini proves how perfect of a look it can be!

11. The ultra-wide band on this Charmo swim set provides high-impact levels of support!

12. This MOOSLOVER bikini‘s one-shoulder design may initially scare you off, but the bandeau style and self-tie element actually make it a supportive pick!

13. If you’re looking for the support of a sports bra but with the cute look of a bikini, then let Us introduce you to this Tempt Me bikini!

14. This Tansuitme bikini is another great athletic-inspired choice, but with super awesome pops of solid colors!

15. This Byoauo bikini has underwire, adjustable straps and molded cups to keep you feeling like a million bucks on the beach!

16. If you’d like to keep your bust more hidden, you’ll love the ruffle overlay on the top of this Tempt Me bikini!

17. On the other hand, if you want to show some skin, this RXRXCOCO bikini lets you do so while still maintaining high levels of comfortable support!

