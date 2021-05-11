Getting Comfy: This No. 1 Bestselling Minimizer Bra Has So Many Reviews

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We could go on and on (and on) about the issues we all face with wearing bras. The straps dig in, the underwire hurts, the hooks are difficult, the band is too tight, the cups are gaping (or maybe they’re squeezing), the padding is too much, there isn’t enough coverage or support…we could keep going, but you get the point.

Yet another issue that some of us with larger chest sizes face is our clothing not fitting right, or maybe there’s too much bounce even when just walking around casually. Many other issues are also amplified. That’s why checking out a minimizer bra could change your life. But where do you start? How about with a number one bestseller with a truly wild number of reviews from a reputable brand?

Get the Bali Passion for Comfort Minimizer Underwire Bra starting at just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This minimizer bra comes in sizes ranging from 32C to 44G. There are numerous reasons you might love wearing it. It could help visibly reduce the size of your chest a bit, helping you feel more confident in your clothing, while extra support reduces bounce. The lack of padding also means you won’t get an unnecessary push-up effect!

We love this Bali bra specifically because it’s all about comfort. The material is smooth and stretchy, and the underwire is hidden and encased so it can do its job without the poking and prodding. This bra also has adjustable straps and a hook design in back — three hooks for larger sizes. Visually, there are also super pretty lace insets where the cups meet the straps!

Yet another thing to love about this Bali bra is that it comes in a bunch of different colors, including multiple shades of nude, which we always appreciate from a brand. There are fun pops too, like blue, pink and purple!

If you’re not totally positive what your bra size is (or want to check again just in case), Bali provides very useful and easy instructions in the photos on the Amazon page to show you just how to figure it out. Then you can add your fave(s) to your cart and get ready to experience the magical comfort of this bra!

