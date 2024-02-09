Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

With everyone starting to transition into spring style, it’s time to talk about how cardigans are the quintessential evergreen fashion item. They have the power to keep you cozy while also elevating a rather understated outfit. Do you want a cardigan that looks smart and can keep you warm as your office air conditioner blares throughout the spring and summer months? Then you’ve come to the right place! We found a relaxed and breathable cardigan that will elevate your everyday attire — and it’s 31% off at Amazon right now. We’re not sure how long this deal will last, so invest in the best while you can. Read on for the sweater scoop!

The Amazon Essentials women’s terry open-front cardigan is a breathable and comfy cardigan you can team with any item already in your closet. This staple score features a 64% rayon, 32% cotton and 4% spandex fabric composition — a lightweight cotton blend jersey material — with a chic open-front design that allows air to flow while wearing it. Also, the cardigan has front patch pockets to hold all your daily must-haves. It’s not reinventing the wheel, but it’s certainly an upgrade to the old cardigan you picked up a few years ago.

Get the Amazon Essentials Women's Relaxed-Fit Lightweight Lounge Terry Open-Front Cardigan for $18 (was $26) at Amazon!

Styling a cardigan is a breeze and doesn’t require much fuss. For example, you can this garment with a button-down blouse, trousers and a sensible flat for an easy office look that also fares well after hours. Alternatively, you can pair it with jeans, a band T-shirt and your favorite functional sneakers for a sporty and relaxed vibe. What’s more, the option comes in seven colors and has an XS to XXL size range — making it suitable for a wide variety of fashion fans.

While rocking and reviewing this comfy cardigan, an savvy Amazon shopper gushed, “I ordered two of these to wear around the house, and I love them. They are lightweight, very soft and wash well.” Another reviewer added, “You can be dress this up or wear it with jeans. It offers great quality for the price. I would buy it again.” All we needed to hear!

Although we’re slowly starting to pivot away from cold-weather fashion, a cardigan is the ultimate versatile piece you can take with you through every season. Pick up a stylish and breathable take on this option from Amazon Essentials now!

