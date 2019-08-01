Swimwear Shopping Has Never Been Easier With This Lace-Up One-Piece





Want to go for a dip? No? Still haven’t found that one swimsuit that actually makes us excited for a day at the pool? We’ve all been there, again and again. Swimwear is tough. It’s hard enough to find a piece that fits us properly, and then when we add in the discussion of whether or not we actually like the way we look in it, it almost always leads to a “thank you, next” situation!

If swimwear shopping has us feeling down, we’re going to want to pick our chin back up right about now so we don’t miss out on the California Waves Textured Grommet One-Piece Swimsuit. Trying this piece on for the first time might actually feel like fate. Is there such a thing as a swimsuit soul mate? Because we just found ours, and it’s 25% off!

See it: Get the California Waves Textured Grommet One-Piece Swimsuit (originally $40) for just $30 exclusively at Macy’s!

One shopper who usually feels “apprehensive” about buying new swimwear was so shocked by how much they loved this one-piece at first try-on that they went back and bought another. It’s shocking a lot of people that way! Multiple are commenting on how it’s just so flattering, and how they were so pleased to see the super affordable price after experiencing the amazing “fit and quality!”

This swimsuit is nice and stretchy, as any good swimsuit should be, but its fabric might actually come as a bit of a lovely surprise. It’s textured throughout, complementing our figure rather than revealing every little insecurity. It also really helps it to stand out when we compare it to other basic bathing suits, meaning we’re about to have a lot of compliments crashing our way, over and over, like waves crashing on the beach!

The standout feature of this dress, though, is actually the lace-up detail at the center of the chest. The ties weave through four grommets on each side before wrapping things up at the neckline in a petite little bow! How cute is that? We love how the golden hardware on the grommets add a little bit of unique shimmer to this piece!

This suit has removable cups so we can wear it however we feel most comfortable, as well as a lining to keep it from becoming see-through after we’ve made our way into the water. It has over-the-shoulder straps that we can follow to find the mostly-open back. We’ll also see that this one-piece has moderate bottom coverage!

This swimsuit is currently available in four colors. There’s a light blue version, which is almost a bright periwinkle shade, a classic black version, a fiery red version and a striped version, featuring white and mustard yellow! Like more than one? It’s a great time to grab two, because through August 4, 2019, Macy’s is offering free shipping on purchases $49 at up!

Feeling more ready to go for that dip now? How about we follow it up with some sunbathing on our lounge chairs and a snack by the water? Shall we just make this an all-day affair? You grab this suit, we’ll grab the sunscreen and the towels. Meet everyone by the water as soon as possible!

