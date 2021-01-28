We Can’t Stop Picturing Ourselves Wearing This Flirty Loungewear Set

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re drawn to any kind of loungewear. As long as it’s soft and comfy, it’s delivering on our two top priorities. So how does one stand out to us in a sea of so many others? That’s where the style element comes in. The cuter we look and feel in a loungewear look — as long as it’s still keeping us cozy — the more we want it!

This two-piece loungewear set from Amazon knows exactly what we’re talking about. It doesn’t let comfort fall by the wayside one bit, but it still manages to be the type of set that will turn heads. It certainly caught our attention. As soon as our eyes grazed over it, we stopped scrolling. We couldn’t stop staring!

This set is made up of a spandex and cotton blend, so it’s soft, breathable and super stretchy. The top has a cropped hem that drapes loosely on the body, cuffed long sleeves and an ultra-wide neckline that can be worn off one or both shoulders (or neither). The matching high-rise bottoms have deep pockets and an elasticized waistband with an adjustable drawstring. Let your eyes fall down to the ankles to find the fabric gathers for a slight jogger effect!

Adding details like the wide neckline, cropped hem, high-rise waistband and tapered ankles seriously elevate this set — it’s easy to see why it would stand out over a classic hoodie-and-sweatpant combo. It comes in four colors too! Grey and black are two classics, but you can also go a little more colorful with the dark red and bright blue variations!

Whether you’re prepping for a (second) marathon of Bridgerton on your couch, flowing through a gentle morning yoga session or taking a walk through the park, this set will be a top choice for you. We’re already picturing it with a trendy puffer coat and heeled booties!

The options expand immeasurably when you start mixing and matching too. We can easily picture wearing the top with a pair of jeans or faux-leather leggings, for example. We could also see the bottoms paired with a fitted turtleneck top or a cami and cardigan. You could also buy two different versions of this set and mix and match those! Have fun with it!

