Whether you’re all about the sporty look or a fan of trendy pieces there is one piece every fashionista has in their wardrobe — a casual tee.

Simple and stylish, a casual tee can be dressed up or down in a variety of different ways. At Shop With Us, we always keeping a lookout out for stylish picks and Nordstrom always delivers with fashionable pieces.

We’ll admit we have plenty of T-shirts in all colors, fits and fabrics, so when we see one that has plenty of five-star reviews and a surprise twist, one more just won’t hurt.

We are the loving Zella Twisty Turn Tee because it’s a nice change from the traditional basic T-shirt. Made with a lightweight cotton-blend construction, this long-sleeved jersey top is the epitome of comfort. The twist hemline offers a unique look that can be worn with various pieces for a stylish finish we can all appreciate.

This airy knit tee is one of those rare pieces that can be worth with dressy looks, athletic ensembles or any casual outfit we can conjure up. The figure-flattering twist at the base can be worn in the front or back, which means we can switch it up whenever we please.

We are not the only ones obsessed with this shirt. Shoppers are loving this tee, too! Many noted the “comfortable fit” and “high-quality construction.” Many shoppers said the best part of this T-shirt was the material, calling it super soft. Almost everyone agreed that the twist detail was ultra flattering and used this top as a staple in their wardrobes. However, shoppers did mention that it runs slightly large, so consider sizing down or consulting the size chart for the best fit.

Available in six colors — black, grey dark heather, purple fragrant, red tannin, teal fair and white — it’s safe to say that you will be adding each hue to your collection.

Created for a cool look, this tee can be worn to work on casual Fridays all the way to yoga class. This shirt can also work for a day in the park, an airport run and a stylish piece to just wear around the house thanks to how comfortable it is.

We love comfortable, stylish looks and we recommend pairing this shirt a faded pair of jeans and sandals for a casual day. Looking to dress this T-shirt up a bit? Pair this tee with a statement shoe for a fashionable night out on the town. It will also work overtime in yoga class, too, since the twist detailing is so flattering.

