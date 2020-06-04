These T3 Frizz-Fighting Hair Tools Are Up to 20% Off at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

That’s it — we’re calling it! We’re putting an end to the common problem that is lackluster hair tools parading themselves around as salon favorites. They are not the real deal, and we just can’t stand watching someone struggle with them day after day — only to end up with frizzy, damaged hair that doesn’t hold a curl!

Of course, we get it. Not everyone is going to want to spend big bucks on at-home hair tools. If you want something effective that will last for years though, you have to be a little picky, and even the pickiest people around love T3. The brand is a pioneer in the world of luxury hair tools, its award-winning creations truly demonstrating powerful, efficient performance — and gorgeous designs. There’s a reason these tools are in so many celebrity stylists’ arsenal. If you want a blowout like Amal Clooney’s, you have to go T3!

Luckily for Us, T3 hair tools are all on sale at Nordstrom right now with discounts going all the way up to 20% off. Whether you’re looking for a defined curl, some effortless waves or a sleek, pin-straight ‘do, we have just the tools for you!

This Curling Iron

One twirl, one curl. That’s what this iron is all about. While with others you might find yourself styling the same section over and over again, maximizing the heat damage, this curler uses Digital T3 SinglePass Technology to ensure consistency across its ceramic barrel and leave hair frizz-free and polished. You can customize it too by stocking up on other barrels, should you need a bigger, smaller or tapered one. They are all on sale right now!

Get the T3 Twirl Convertible 1.25-Inch Interchangeable Clip Barrel Curling Iron (originally $195) for just $156 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

This Flat Iron

We love the versatility of a skinny flat iron. This one makes for an incredible hair straightener thanks to its snag-free glide and 410-degree heat, but you can always get creative and use it to craft some waves instead. If you only want one hair tool that can do it all, we would say this is definitely a top pick!

Get the T3 SinglePass Compact 0.8-Inch Travel Straightening & Styling Flat Iron (originally $89) for just $75 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

These Hot Rollers

Want to go full-on volume? Of course! Some may view rollers as outdated, but these futuristic ones are actually an amazing way to create a glamorous, movie star-like hairstyle. They have dual-temperature settings and a CoolGrip feature to protect your hands, and they even include a couple of different sizes so you can really add texture. They come with clips to make the process even cleaner and easier too!

Get the Volumizing Hot Rollers LUXE for Volume, Body and Shine (originally $119) for just $99.99 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

