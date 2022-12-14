Give the Gift of Glow in Wintertime With These Bestselling Face Drops

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

By year’s end, any seasonal summer tan has surely faded. How many of Us can relate? Unless you have a tropical trip planned, self-tanning products are the only saving grace to bring back those stunning sun-kissed glows! They’re also are an excellent beauty gift to give during the holidays — especially if you’re scrambling for a last-minute item.

We’ve tried out our fair share of self tanners, but one of the best options on the market may be these self-tanning drops from TAN-LUXE. They’re specifically designed for the face, and a breeze to use — you can create the preferred level of bronze with this product, which is handy and unique.

Get the TAN-LUXE The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops for prices starting at $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

We love that we don’t have to adjust anything about our current skincare routines in order to incorporate this self tanner in the mix. Here’s how it works: You start by choosing the amount of drops to use based on how deep you want your tan to come out. Two drops will give you a light hint of color, but you can go up to 12 drops for a deep bronze!

These drops can be mixed in with any product in your skincare routine. Serums, face oils and moisturizers are all fair game! We would probably stick with a moisturizer for mixing, as that’s considered the easiest route, according to reviewers.

There are two types of drops to choose from as well — the Light/Medium option or the Medium/Dark, depending on your natural skin tone. You should be able to see your tan develop after one use, and then reapply periodically to maintain the glow. Shoppers love how naturally bronzed they look with the help of these drops, and claim the well-priced product is worth every single penny! We know that anyone who’s obsessed with beauty and skincare will be pumped to see this in their holiday stocking!

