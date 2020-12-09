This Faux-Fur Vest Is the Fashion Risk You’ve Been Waiting to Take

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you ever see someone walking down the street and think, “Wow, their style is so cool. I wish I were bold enough to try something like that.” We know it’s happened to Us more times than we can count. But when you think about it…what’s stopping you? Even if you feel like you can’t do it, the second you put on the outfit, you’re doing it. Period. Just like that. You’ve become the person other people envy on the street!

Fashion risks mean different things for different people, but most of them have one thing in common: not actually being that risky at all. Yes, they might make you stand out and look like you just stepped straight out of the pages of a fashion magazine, but they never really put you “at risk” of looking bad. Some of them basically guarantee that you’ll look fabulous!

Get the Tanming Short Faux-Fur Vest (originally $30) starting at just $21 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

One example? This faux-fur vest, which has been collecting stellar reviews non-stop. It’s not something you see very often, but at the same time, it’s practically an instant compliment magnet. It has a fluffy, luxurious, faux-fur shell, available in either white or a mix of brown, beige and grey. Worried about all of that faux fur? Don’t be. We’re seeing reports of minimal to no shedding at all!

This vest has two side pockets, a smooth lining on the inside and hidden fasteners in front that you can use to close it up on chillier days — or when your outfit calls for it. It hits about hip length, and it’s as comfy as it is chic!

This vest is great because it’s such an easy addition to any outfit, and it can really go with so many things. You can already see how the models are wearing it paired with sheer lace or all-black ensembles, but we already have some more ideas floating around in our heads.

Try this vest on top of overalls and a mock-neck top, or slip it on over a minidress with heeled booties down at your feet. You could also use it to dress up a pair of leggings and a plain long-sleeve tee. Or how about with a jumpsuit and sneakers? We can already hear the roar of compliments heading your way!

