Target Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Now — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No Black Friday is complete without a stop at Target, and luckily for all of Us, we don’t have to sacrifice our Thanksgiving weekend to shop the sale in person. They’re offering up so many amazing deals that have already kicked off, and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know to get your shop on.

Our goal when shopping at Target is to give our homes a facelift — be that with a new kitchen appliance or an accent rug! If you have the same idea in mind, check out all of the discounts across six categories below, and peep our top pick from each one!

Up to 25% Off Furniture

We adore the rustic feel of this desk — you can also use it as a TV stand in a bedroom!

Get the Coaster Home Furniture Barritt 4 Drawer Home Office Writing Desk (originally $516) on sale for $429 at Target!

Check out more furniture deals here!

Up to 25% Off Home Decor

People will think this rug is an expensive antique — little do they know you found it at Target for under $100!

Get the Nourison Concerto CNC05 Area Rug (originally $140) on sale for $88 at Target!

Check out more home decor deals here!

Up to 20% Off Bedding

Transform the entire vibe of your room by changing up your bedspread with this set!

Get the Braydon Reversible Stripe Comforter Mini Set (originally $65) on sale for $51 at Target!

Check out more bedding deals here!

Up to 20% Off Kitchen and Dining

This compact blender can be used for smoothies, soups or even fine chopping, and we love that you can just pop on the lid and take your concoction on the go!

Get the NutriBullet Single-Serve Blender 600W – 8pc Set (originally $80) on sale for $60 at Target!

Check out more kitchen and dining deals here!

Up to 50% Off Pet Beds

You pet will never want to leave this plush bed once they cozy up in its center!

Get the Boots & Barkley™ Super Plush Cuddler Round Dog Bed (originally $20) on sale for $14 at Target!

Check out more pet bed deals here!

Up to 40% Off Quip Toothbrushes

This toothbrush actually has a timer so you know how long you have to brush — and it comes with a sleek case for easy travel opportunities!

Get the quip Metal Electric Toothbrush Starter Kit (originally $40) on sale for $24 at Target!

Check out more quip toothbrush deals here!

Want more? Check out all of the amazing deals happening at Target right now here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!