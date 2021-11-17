Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you noticed the influx of early Black Friday deals this year? We totally understand if you’re struggling to keep up! Luckily, here at Shop With Us, staying on top of all of the best sales is our job — literally.

The early deals are a great way to get your shopping done so you can enjoy the long Thanksgiving weekend. Remember the days when people would wake up at 4 a.m. or earlier just to get to the mall and claim a prime spot on Friday morning? We simply don’t have to deal with that anymore!

What many of Us need right now are new home goods and holiday decor. If you’re looking to be the hostess with the mostest, Bed Bath & Beyond has you covered. There are so many items available at amazing discounts — and some of our absolute favorites could serve as holiday gifts as well. Check out our roundup below to see how much you can save!

This Inviting Fall Wreath

Take 50% off the 22-Inch Sunflower Berries and Pumpkin Spiral Vine Wreath!

This Rustic Table Centerpiece

Take 20% off the Glitzhome® 20-Inch Harvest Tabletop Tree Decoration!

This Fun Tropical “Christmas” Tree

Take 20% off the Puleo International 5-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Palm Tree!

These Blackout Curtains

Take up to 40% off the Bee & Willow™ Home Hadley 120-Inch 100% Blackout Curtain Panel!

This Autumnal Tablecloth

Take up to 60% off the Pumpkin Cotton Jacquard 52-Inch x 52-Inch Square Tablecloth!

This Do-It-All Air Fryer

Take 32% off the PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo in Stainless Steel/Black!

These Festive Quilt Set

Take up to 52% off the Joyeux Noel 3-Piece Reversible King Quilt Set in Red!

This Complete Comforter Set

Take up to 30% off the UGG® Devon Faux Sherpa 3-Piece Reversible Full/Queen Comforter Set!

This Heated Blanket

Take 20% off the Brookstone® King Fleece Heated Plush Blanket King!

This Cozy Throw Blanket

Take 50% off the UGG® Rhodes Throw Blanket in Seal Grey!

