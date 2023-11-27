Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
In case you’re somehow unaware, Cyber Monday sales are officially here. Surely you’ve checked out the options at your favorite shops, but don’t forget: This year’s Target Cyber Monday sale offers major savings on popular items!
In fact, Target’s Cyber Monday sale includes savings across categories like clothing and accessories, electronics, toys and appliances to give you more bang for your buck. Keep reading for some of the best deals this stellar sale has to offer!
Clothing
- Trendy pick: A New Day High-Rise Satin Cargo Pants — just $22 for today only!
- Cutest fashion deal at Target: A New Day Crewneck Pullover Sweater — just $18 for today only!
- A New Day Fine Gauge V-Neck Sweater — just $14 for today only!
- Universal Thread Mid-Rise 90’s Baggy Jeans — just $25 for today only!
- Parade Wireless bralette — just $20 for today only!
Electronics
- Best tech gifting deal: Roku Streaming Stick 4K Streaming Device — just $30 for today only!
- Most useful tech deal: Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display — just $49 for today only!
- Ring 1080p Indoor Cam (2nd Gen) Security Camera — just $30 for today only!
- Philips Sonicare 4100 Plaque Control Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush — just $30 for today only!
- Beats Flex All-Day Bluetooth Wireless Earphones — just $40 for today only!
Home
- Best addition to your kitchen: Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker — just $49 for today only!
- Best viral, shopper-loved gift: Magic Bullet Personal Blender Set — just $30 for today only!
- AeroPress Clear Coffee Press — just $40 for today only!
- BLACK+DECKER 4 Slice Toaster Oven — just $35 for today only!
- Threshold Quick-Dry Bath Rug Set — just $14 for today only!
Toys
- Trendiest girl’s gift of the year: Barbie Two Barbie Dolls with Pool — just $25 for today only!
- Best gift for boys: Spidey and His Amazing Friends Metals City Track Set — just $25 for today only!
- L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Sunshine Color Change — just $16 for today only!
- Oster DiamondForce 6 Cup Nonstick Electric Rice Cooker — just $15 for today only!
- Barbie Club Chelsea Camper Playset — just $20 for today only!
