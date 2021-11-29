Our 7 Favorite Cyber Monday Deals Happening at Target — Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The biggest shopping weekend of the year isn’t over just yet! Cyber Monday is your last chance to score serious steals on pretty much every product category on the market. We saw a handful of incredible deals over the weekend, but the prices we’ve come across today might be the best yet.

Naturally, we always make sure to check out Target for everyday essentials! Below, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite deals — read on to shop now!

7 Best 2021 Cyber Monday Deals At Target Right Now

1. Up to 40% off Holiday Decor!

Our Absolute Favorite: This tree has beautiful snowy accents that make it stand out, and you don’t have to add any extra decorations! Even if you already have a tree in your home, you can put it in a different room to punch up the holiday feels — originally $260, now just $123!

Check out more holiday decor on sale here!

2. Up to 40% off Bedding!

Our Absolute Favorite: This velvet bedding set feels and looks so incredibly luxurious! It comes with a full comforter and two matching pillowcases available in an excellent assortment of colors — originally $59, now just $47!

Check out more bedding on sale here!

3. Up to 30% off Clothing and Accessories!

Our Absolute Favorite: These classic round sunglasses come in an all-black finish and can literally go with any outfit! They’re a solid everyday pair of sunnies that will never go out of style — originally $176, now just $123!

Check out more clothing and accessories on sale here!

4. Up to 25% off Beauty and Personal Care!

Our Absolute Favorite: This set comes with a slew of different tools and products that can give you amazingly gorgeous skin! You will receive two facial brushes plus a dry body brush that can help you fully exfoliate to reveal smoother skin — originally $15, now just $11!

Check out more beauty and personal care on sale here!

5. Up to 30% off Kitchen Items!

Our Absolute Favorite: Make your own sparkling water and sodas at home with this machine! It’s a much healthier way to get your soda fix without all of the extra calories and large amounts of sugar that canned sodas have — originally $100, now just $60!

Check out more kitchen items on sale here!

6. Up to 40% off Bath Items!

Our Absolute Favorite: We love how easy it is to install this shower caddy — it will create so much more space in the bathroom! All you have to do is hang it from your shower head, and you’re good to go — originally $22, now just $19!

Check out more bath items on sale here!

7. Up to 50% off Furniture!

Our Absolute Favorite: You can use this rustic-style table for a variety of purposes. It will make a great side table, nightstand for the bed room or even a record player stand — originally $180, now just $80!

Check out more furniture on sale here!

