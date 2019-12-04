Last Chance! Get 20% Off at Tatcha in Their Extended Cyber Week Sale





Did you unfortunately miss out on Black Friday and seem to overlook Cyber Monday this year? We can assure you that you’re definitely not alone. Whether you don’t enjoy the pressure of these annual shopping holidays or just couldn’t find the time to search for the best deals, we have some amazing news for you.

Tatcha has generously decided to extend their major Cyber Monday sale well into the week! The lauded and beloved skincare brand is offering its shoppers 20% off the entire site — including all of their bestselling products that hardly ever go on sale! We’ve rounded up five of our absolute favorite products that you can pick up right now for discounted prices by applying the code CYBER19 at checkout. This is your last chance to take advantage of this sale — so act fast before time runs out!

This Smoothing Primer

This primer can help smooth out your complexion to create the perfect, long-lasting canvas for makeup application! Using this primer can also help block out impurities — meaning less clogged pores and fewer breakouts!

Get The Silk Canvas Filter Finish Protective Primer (originally $52) on sale for just $42 with code CYBER19 at Tatcha — through December 4, 2019 only!

This Rich Moisturizer

This is a newer product from Tatcha, but it’s already become a hit! This hydrating skin cream can help give you a healthy and dewy glow that enhances your natural beauty.

Get The Dewy Skin Cream (originally $68) on sale for just $54 with code CYBER19 at Tatcha — through December 4, 2019 only!

This Anti-Aging Essence

Help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles with this powerful essence. It acts in the same way that a serum does, and with daily use can seriously improve the overall appearance of your skin!

Get the The Essence Plumping Skin Softener (originally $95) on sale for just $76 with code CYBER19 at Tatcha — through December 4, 2019 only!

This Cult-Status Exfoliator

When you think of Tatcha, you think of their iconic Rice Polish Powder. This exfoliator activates with water and can help polish dead skin and other impurities to reveal glowing skin. This product almost never goes on sale. So if you’re obsessed with this product or want to give it a try, now is the time to stock up!

Get The Rice Polish: Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder (originally $65) on sale for just $52 with code CYBER19 at Tatcha — through December 4, 2019 only!

This Cleansing Oil

This two-in-one product helps to wash off makeup and other impurities from the skin, as well as cleanse the skin with its Camellia Oil-based formula. It can wash off the most stubborn makeup with ease — even waterproof mascara!

Get Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil (originally $48) on sale for just $38 with code CYBER19 at Tatcha — through December 4, 2019 only!

