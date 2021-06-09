Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What better way to celebrate the start of summer than with an amazing sale? We’re restocking on all of our favorite skincare from Tatcha to make sure that our complexions are glowing and radiant all summer long! Everything on their site right now is 20% off — yep, this is definitely one of the best sales we’ve seen from the brand to date.

Just make sure that you enter the code: SUMMER21 at checkout to score the discount, which is available now through June 14, 2021. Keep reading to check out our favorite summer skincare essentials that we’re scooping up while they’re still on sale with this incredible offer!

This Exfoliating Cleanser

Exfoliating is an essential step in any skincare routine, and this super gentle cleanser is definitely one of the best. It can help get rid of dead skin cells that clog up pores and create uneven skin texture, leaving your complexion looking smooth and refreshed.

Get The Deep Cleanse Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser (originally $38) on sale for $30 with code: SUMMER21 at Tatcha!

This Oil-Free Primer

Primers don’t just make your makeup look better and last longer — they can also help protect your skin from pollutants and other irritating triggers! We love this one from Tatcha because of how lightweight it is, and it helps minimize clogged pores with its nourishing formula.

Get The Liquid Silk Canvas Featherweight Protective Primer (originally $52) on sale for $42 with code: SUMMER21 at Tatcha!

This Bestselling Brightening Serum

If you’re dealing with dullness, dark spots or uneven skin tone, this is the serum that can tackle all of those issues and so much more! It’s an intense brightening treatment that’s suitable for all skin types, and shoppers say that they saw incredible improvements in their skin after just one use!

Get the Violet-C Brightening Serum 20% Vitamin C + 10% AHAs (originally $88) on sale for $70 with code: SUMMER21 at Tatcha!

This Plumping Serum

If you want to make your skin look plumper and give yourself a more youthful complexion overall, this serum was made for you! 82% of users exclaimed that they saw a noticeable improvement in the look of their fine lines and wrinkles after four weeks of use, and 91% saw a major boost in their skin’s radiance instantly!

Get The Dewy Serum Resurfacing & Plumping Treatment (originally $88) on sale for $70 with code: SUMMER21 at Tatcha!

This Popular Hydrating Cream

This is a great hydrating moisturizer to use in the summer because it’s oil-free, plus it helps to tighten up your pores for smoother skin texture!

Get The Water Cream (originally $68) on sale for $54 with code: SUMMER21 at Tatcha!

This Pore-Minimizing Sunscreen

This sunscreen has a high SPF to keep your skin protected from harmful sun rays, plus it minimizes your pores to make your complexion look unreal!

Get the Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 35 PA+++ (originally $15) on sale for $12 with code: SUMMER21 at Tatcha!

Looking for more? Check out all of the amazing skincare on sale right now at Tatcha with the code: SUMMER21 through June 14, 2021!

