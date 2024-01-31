Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When I broke my ankle in three places and was wheelchair-bound for three months, I had decided my skin was just going to be the worst it could be. I could barely get to the skin to wash my face, let alone shower to get clean. I hadn’t done much to keep up with my skincare before that anyway, because no matter what I tried, my skin just never seemed to cooperate.

My pores looked huge, my skin was greasy no matter when I washed it or how, and my cheeks retained that telltale reddish rosacea glow. I had given up on all the products I had tried, because one after another, they all tended to do the exact same thing: irritate my skin and make me feel like I looked even worse.

That is, until one day I had spent scrolling SkincareTok in a fit of boredom since I couldn’t walk. I discovered Tatcha, a brand I had once been curious about, and decided to take the plunge with the Tatcha Starter Ritual Kit.

Get The Starter Ritual for just $74 at Tatcha! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Starter Ritual is an all-in-one kit with everything you need to try out the Tatcha skincare for two weeks. At just $74, it seemed like a good, cost-effective (and luxe!) way to see if the brand could transform my skin. So I ordered it, and the Camellia Cleansing Oil, Rice Polish, Essence, Dewy Skin Cream, and Silk Peony Eye Cream came straight to my door.

I got started using the Tatcha products as part of my daily routine, and immediately found myself blown away by the fifth day. The Rice Polish made my face feel soft and calm, and most importantly, smooth. The Essence plumped up my skin in ways I had never been privy to before. In just a week, I was feeling more confident, as confident as I could be in a wheelchair with an uncomfortable cast – so I knew something was working.

By the end of the second week when I had ran myself out of product, it was an easy decision to make to purchase all the products in their full-size versions so I wouldn’t have to skip a beat using my new skincare saviors. Though it does tend to get pricey to buy full-size versions of everything, I knew Tatcha was worth it to restore my self-confidence in general, especially at a time when it had tanked. So this introductory kit gave me a great taste of what was to come, and I’m still using it.

If you want to see what Tatcha can do for you, take my experience as inspiration. If you’ve tried everything else, it might be time to try Tatcha, especially that silky rice polish. You’ll be glad that you did.

