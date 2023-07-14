Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who here loves using beauty products celebrities have raved about? We do too, of course! In case you haven’t gotten hooked on the buzzy brand yet, tons of our favorite A-list ladies swear by Tatcha. Best of all, their epic offerings are available at one of the world’s most famous (and fastest-shipping) retailers: Amazon. Prime Day may be over, but there’s still plenty to shop!

Ready to take the plunge and learn about Hollywood’s skincare obsession? Below, see eight top products stars can’t live without. Trust Us, you’re in for a treat — and so is your complexion!

Tatcha The Serum Stick

Does this serum ring a bell to you? Jennifer Aniston gave her millions of social media followers a behind-the-scenes look at what her makeup artist, Angela Levin, uses to prep her skin for The Morning Show. As it turns out, the purple bottle in the snap is Tatcha’s popular Serum Stick! Even Daniel Martin, a makeup artist who has worked with Meghan Markle, shared with Allure that he used the serum stick to prep Markle’s skin for the Freedom Gala.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

If you’ve ever taken a glimpse at Selena Gomez, you know she has flawless skin. The singer shared with Vogue UK that she cannot live without this affordable moisturizing cream in her nighttime skincare routine. “I love Tatcha,” she said to the outlet. “I think a lot of their moisturizers and face washes are gentle, but also extract all the nasty stuff.”

Tatcha The Water Cream

Curious which Tatcha product former Victoria’s Secret Angel Adriana Lima has been using for years? The supermodel shared with Byrdie that she’s “obsessed” with this water cream.

Tatcha The Rice Polish

After years in the spotlight, Meghan Markle knows a thing or two about skincare staples. A few years back, the former Suits star gushed to Allure about her favorite beauty products, which then included Tatcha’s Rice Polish. “I really love the Tatcha Rice Enzyme Powder,” she said. “It just sort of foams on your face and gives you a really subtle exfoliation.”

Tatcha Kissu Lip Mask

Anyone can benefit from using a mask to moisturize their lips. Alana Haim shared a video for Harper’s BAZAAR on her nighttime skincare routine involving the Kissu Lip Mask. She praises how “hydrated” it leaves her lips — which is crucial for a performer!

Tatcha Camellia Cleansing Oil

Looking for a cleansing oil to wash away all of your makeup with ease? Consider the Tatcha Camellia Cleansing Oil. Doja Cat spilled the tea to Byrdie that she uses this product after every performance, calling it the “holy grail” in her routine.

Tatcha Dewy Skin Mist

Your skin will always appreciate a mist after a gentle wash. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills headline-grabber Kyle Richards shared on Amazon Live that she and sister Kathy Hilton love this mist and recommend putting it on after your makeup. “It gives a dewy glow!”

Tatcha The Rich Wash

There’s no better feeling in the world than a deep facial cleanse! With that in mind, take a couple beauty notes from Teyana Taylor. A few months ago, the stunning songstress did a beauty secrets video with Vogue and delved into her date night essentials. “When I had kids and I started to really deal with breakouts, random pimples, bumps, blackheads, I started getting into skincare,” she said in the video. She loves this top-rated wash for washing away daily buildup fast!

