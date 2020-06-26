Cover Up Your Bikini in Style With This Gorgeous Sheer Poncho

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it’s time to head out for a day of sunbathing, some beachgoers prefer to keep it simple. They will throw on their swimsuit with a pair of denim shorts and a tank top — and that’s it. Out the door they go! But any serious fashionista who prides themselves on their style knows that this look doesn’t always cut it.

If you want to show off your trendy bikini even while concealing it, you have to check out this amazing sheer cover-up that we discovered on Amazon. It packs a major punch — and does so at an affordable price!

Get the Taydey Women’s Stylish Chiffon Tassel Bikini Cover Up for $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sheer chiffon poncho is our pick for the bikini cover-up of the season. The material is light and airy, and the tassel trimming instantly elevates the piece. This cover-up is available in multiple graphic patterns in addition to solid shades. We love that this poncho is see-through — everyone you pass can see your favorite bathing suit before you even hit the sand. Be prepared for an influx of compliments!

No surprise here: The tropical patterns immediately grabbed our attention. We love the palm leaf and pineapple prints so much, but there are so many others to choose from. There’s also an option featuring an open front that you can tie up, if you prefer that style.

Get the Taydey Women’s Stylish Chiffon Tassel Bikini Cover Up for $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Currently ringing in at just $16, this cover-up is such a steal. At a high-street or designer store, a piece like this would easily cost three times the price — minimum! Naturally, Amazon shoppers are loving how they look in it! This is a one-size-fits-most product, so keep that in mind while shopping. Reviewers have worn this fabulous find on vacation, to the beach or just at home while relaxing. Some are even planning on ordering more so they have a wider selection at their disposal. We don’t blame them!

See it: Get the Taydey Women’s Stylish Chiffon Tassel Bikini Cover Up for $16, available at Amazon! Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Taydey here and shop all of the swimsuits and cover ups available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!