Tayshia Adams Calls These $22 Slippers ‘Essential’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you’re a) looking for a Valentine’s Day gift, b) looking for a Galentine’s Day gift, c) need to tell someone what you want for Valentine’s or Galentine’s Day or d) are simply trying to deal with the cold winter weather, then you’ve come to the right place. We have a pick that works for all of the above, and the price is right!

Of course, we won’t take all of the credit for finding these slippers. Fan-favorite Bachelorette Tayshia Adams is the reason we’re currently obsessing, and we bet so many others are doing the same, so we need to shop fast!

Get the Parlovable Cross Band Slippers starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Adams just recently revealed her favorite Valentine’s Day gifts to both give and receive to E!, and there were so many amazing, affordable picks. These Parlovable slippers immediately stood out to us on the list, and Adams explained how they’ve seriously come in handy since leaving LA to spend the winter in NYC with loving fiancé Zac Clark: “Since moving to New York City, I’ve become such an indoor slippers girl. They are essential in keeping me warm for my first real winter (and doesn’t hurt that they keep my apartment clean!).”

It also doesn’t hurt that they are so cute! We’re in love with the oversized dual band upper, not only because the look is adorable, but because they keep the feet so warm, even with an open toe and open heel. These slip-ons are made with the softest, fluffiest faux fur, created to channel the feel of a rabbit’s fur. You get that faux fur on both the upper and the footbed lining too!

Get the Parlovable Cross Band Slippers starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Underneath the faux fur on the footbed, you’ll be delighted to know there is high-density memory foam, plus shock-absorption EVA for “marshmallow-like comfort.” All of this is on top of an anti-skid rubber outsole, which is waterproof. The outsole is not too hard but not too soft either. It’s just right, and it’ll be nice and quiet when you walk!

These slippers are currently available in seven variations. Stick with a monochrome version of try one of the two with one contrasting band. There’s also one that’s covered in leopard print that we know some of our gal pals would love. These slippers are also fab for gifting because each size option covers two sizes, meaning you don’t even have to get it exactly right when checking out. Now we really can’t wait to grab a few pairs of these — at least one to keep for ourselves!

Get the Parlovable Cross Band Slippers starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 4, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for more? Shop everything else Parlovable here and see more slippers here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!