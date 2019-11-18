



Outerwear doesn’t have to be all about practicality. There are plenty of regal and elegant coats out there, and when we put them on, we immediately feel a rush of confidence that sets the right mood for a night out on the town!

While there are many options from some of our favorite fast fashion brands, it’s always thrilling to snag a designer steal. Rocking a high-end item always adds a little pep to our step — and that’s how you’ll feel while wearing this incredible Ted Baker wrap coat. Best of all, you can get your hands on it right now for 50% off!

This coat from Ted Barker is such a timeless classic. It’s made in a wrap style and is tailored from a double-face fabric that’s incredibly soft to the touch. It’s a longline coat that hits past the knee, which makes it look all the more glamorous and ready to be worn for any upscale event.

This wrap coat is unlined, which makes it slightly less warmer than other comparable styles. But we’re not focusing on the functionality necessarily — it’s all about the timeless look! The oversized shawl collar looks seriously chic and frames the face beautifully. We’re positive that you’ll be able to wear this coat for many years to come, thanks to its classic style.

The coat features a belt that’s accented with gleaming metal tops at the ends, and it cinches the waist beautifully to create an ultra-feminine shape. There’s a hidden single button front closure to help keep the coat closed in place. There are also two side-seam pockets on the front that can keep your hands warm. It comes in two gorgeous colors: a dark green and muted pink, both of which are stunning.

Shoppers love how this coat makes them feel, and one even said that they can picture Duchess Meghan wearing this exact same style! Ted Baker is a beloved legendary London-based brand, and this coat oozes regal vibes — so the Duchess of Sussex seems like a probable fan!

One reviewer said that the coat is “perfect for going to the opera or a formal event,” and another shopper from Chicago said that they “find this coat to be cozy, soft and warm with [their] regular layer of clothes.” So grab yourself this Ted Baker coat that’s fit for a royal for this awesome sale price today!

