Do you suffer from dry hands, no matter how many times you apply hand cream? If you find the skin on your hands is dry, itchy, or scaly at the end of the day, you’re not alone. Your hands take a lot of abuse on the regular, after all. It’s only natural that you’d see damage and dryness happening all day long. But lotion isn’t touching them and you can’t seem to get soft skin to reappear. What do you do? There’s an easy cure that you’ll want to get your hands on right away.

Tenoverten The Sleep Mask is just $36 at Violet Grey, and it’s everything you need to completely overhaul the skin on your hands. It’s packed with fruit acids, plant-based boosters, and other good-for-you ingredients that you brush on to your hands at night to bring out smooth skin while increasing elasticity and restore moisture. All you have to do is sleep and it’ll go to work. Sounds like a fair compromise, right?

Get Tenoverten The Sleep Mask for just $36 at Violet Grey!

The bottle acts as a special applicator. You can use it as many times as you need to over a week’s time. Just turn the applicator to the “on” position and start squeezing to get the product out. Brush it all over the back of your dry hands and let it stay overnight. You don’t even have to rinse. When you wake up to completely “new” hands, you’ll be grateful you took the time out to give this product a try.

Get Tenoverten The Sleep Mask for just $36 at Violet Grey!

This mask for your hands is said to increase the cell turnover in your hands by 34% and help to reduce the appearance of wrinkles by 51% in addition to keeping your hands looking as soft and supple as possible. All of these benefits in one affordable package? Sign us up!

Get Tenoverten The Sleep Mask for just $36 at Violet Grey!

If you need your hands to look and feel better but with minimal work (isn’t that the dream?) then give this mask a try. It looks like it could be a total game-changer!